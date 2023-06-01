Impact Therapeutics Entered into Global Partnership with Eikon Therapeutics to Develop and Commercialize PARP1 Selective Inhibitors

SHANGHAI and HAYWARD, Calif., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IMPACT Therapeutics ("Impact"), a biopharmaceutical company focusing on the discovery and development of targeted anti-cancer therapeutics based on synthetic lethality, and Eikon Therapeutics ("Eikon"), a biotechnology company that is advancing breakthrough therapeutics through the purposeful integration of engineering and science today announced that the companies have entered into a global license and collaboration agreement for PARP1 selective inhibitors including IMP1734, which is anticipated to enter into Phase I clinical study in 2023.

Under the collaboration agreement, Eikon received an exclusive license from Impact to co-develop, register, manufacture, and commercialize IMP1734 and other PARP1 selective inhibitors globally, excluding Greater China (mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan).

"We are delighted to establish the global partnership with Eikon, whose leadership team has a well-documented track record of developing some of the world's most therapeutically meaningful and commercially successful oncology medicines." said Sui Xiong Cai, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of IMPACT Therapeutics. "As a company committed to develop innovative medicines globally, based on our deep understanding of synthetic lethality, we believe this partnership will allow us to accelerate the development of our PARP1 selective inhibitor program combining Impact and Eikon's scientific, clinical, regulatory expertise and financial resources. We look forward to working with Eikon in bringing new cancer medicines to patients in China and across the globe."

"Impact has a sophisticated discovery engine that has generated an extensive pipeline of new molecules, including the development of senaparib, a dual PARP1/2 inhibitor that has been recently reported to improve outcomes in patients with advanced ovarian cancer. Eikon is delighted to partner with Impact scientists to help develop IMP1734 and other selective PARP1 inhibitors that exploit DNA damage response aberrations often found in tumors to selectively kill cancer cells," said Roger M. Perlmutter, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and Board Chair of Eikon Therapeutics. "Eikon is confident that we can leverage our expertise, resources and proprietary technology platforms, in partnership with Impact, to bring these important new PARP1 inhibitor therapies to patients who are awaiting new and better treatment options."

About IMPACT Therapeutics

IMPACT Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery and development of targeted anti-cancer therapeutics based on synthetic lethality. Impact has assembled one of the most comprehensive DNA damage response ("DDR") global pipeline of novel drug candidates generated by in-house discovery efforts, including PARP1/2 inhibitor senaparib (IMP4297), WEE1 inhibitor IMP7068, ATR inhibitor IMP9064, PARP1 selective inhibitor IMP1734, and is expanding to other novel synthetic lethality targets to broaden its pipeline. IMPACT Therapeutics can be found via the website.

About Eikon Therapeutics

Eikon Therapeutics is a drug discovery and development company working to advance breakthrough therapeutics through the purposeful integration of engineering and science. Our proprietary platform leverages Nobel Prize-winning super-resolution microscopy, advanced engineering, and high-performance computing to measure the real-time movement of individual proteins and protein populations in living cells, with the goal of bringing important new medicines to people suffering from grievous illness. Eikon is headquartered in California and can be found online via our website or on Twitter or LinkedIn .

About IMP1734

IMP1734 is a novel and highly PARP1 selective inhibitor with high potency of inhibiting PARP1 and low activity of inhibiting PARP2. Preclinical in vivo models had demonstrated high anti-tumor activities and a wide therapeutic window. The improved therapeutic index of IMP1734 over currently marketed non-selective PARP1/2 inhibitors supports its development as monotherapy and in combination with other agents.

