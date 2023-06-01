EXACT SCIENCES EARNS 2023 GREAT PLACE TO WORK® CERTIFICATION™

Award marks fifth consecutive year company has received prestigious distinction

MADISON, Wis., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Exact Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: EXAS), a leading provider of cancer screening and diagnostic tests, announced today that the company has been certified as a 2023 Great Place To Work® for the fifth consecutive year. The certification is based on the results of a confidential survey open to U.S.-based employees, providing an unbiased evaluation of the company's work environment, culture, and leadership. This year, 82% of Exact Sciences employees said that it is a Great Place To Work, surpassing the average U.S. company by an impressive margin of 25 points.

Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention, and increased innovation.

"We're thrilled and honored to be Great Place To Work-Certified for the fifth year in a row," said Sarah Condella, executive vice president of human resources at Exact Sciences. "This achievement is possible due to the unwavering dedication of our incredible team at Exact Sciences. Their passion, collaboration and commitment to our mission are the foundation of our success. This recognition reaffirms our promise to create a positive and inclusive workplace where all our employees can thrive."

By achieving this distinction, Exact Sciences joins an elite group of organizations that have demonstrated exceptional workplace practices, a willingness to act on employee feedback, and a strong commitment to employee well-being. The anonymous feedback collected during certification focuses on factors known to impact the quality of an employee's experience, such as trust, pride, respect, and camaraderie.

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place To Work. "By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Exact Sciences stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, to earn a fair share of the company's profits, and to have a fair chance at promotion.

With the Great Place To Work certification, Exact Sciences further solidifies its position as a destination employer, attracting top talent in the biotech and healthcare industries. Exact Sciences continuously invests in employee well-being programs, professional development opportunities, and initiatives that promote work-life balance.

Exact Sciences is always looking for talented people who are passionate about helping patients and fighting cancer. For more information and to view a complete list of job openings, visit its careers page here.

