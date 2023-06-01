Eliassen Group Appoints New Life Sciences Executive Leadership to Fuel International Growth

READING, Mass., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eliassen Group, LLC, a strategic consulting company, announced today the appointment two executives to crucial roles: Brandon Pallott as Executive Vice President, Global Head of Sales and Peggy Murray as Senior Vice President, Global Head of Clinical Operations.

(PRNewsfoto/Eliassen Group) (PRNewswire)

Eliassen Group is committed to delivering bespoke solutions that support their clients' business outcomes across the globe. They are proud to announce the hire of these two senior executives who will enable them to strategically expand their reach and align with their clients' needs.

Brandon is a collaborative sales executive with over 20 years of life science industry experience who has displayed consistent success in driving sales and go-to-market strategies in both the clinical and commercial arenas. Brandon has held various leadership roles in his career on both the CRO and sponsor sides, and he has also been involved in the launch of a number of key pharmaceutical products across various therapeutic areas, disease states, markets, and healthcare settings. At Eliassen Group Life Sciences, Brandon will be responsible for leading a high-performing global sales team that will operate with a client-centric mentality. His team will communicate Eliassen Group Life Sciences' value proposition through the consultative approach that differentiates the company and with a nimble, flexible perspective within consulting and FSP, globally.

Peggy is a dynamic operations leader with over 30 years of experience in all areas of Clinical Operations, including academic, medical device, and CRO companies. Her diverse experience combined with a solutions-minded focus and clinical customer vantage point will elevate Eliassen Group Life Sciences' ability to understand their clients' short-term goals and long-term strategy, optimizing the service Eliassen Group Life Sciences provides them. Peggy will lead their Clinical Operations and FSP teams globally, delivering flexible and scalable solutions that allow their clients to focus on their shared mission to positively impact people's lives.

"I'm delighted to have Brandon and Peggy join our team, as we're continuing to prioritize our drive to support clients both in the US and international markets," said Eleanore Doyle, Eliassen Group's President and Global Head, Life Sciences. "They each bring deep life science industry expertise, partnered with invaluable insights, in response to the dynamic needs of our clients. Their combined leadership will strengthen our ability to provide our clients with the priority and commitment they need to drive results."

About Eliassen Group

Eliassen Group is a leading strategic consulting company that provides business, clinical, and IT services for our clients as they seek to transform and execute strategies that will drive exceptional outcomes. Leveraging over 30 years of success, we focus on life sciences, professional services, and talent solutions. Eliassen Group positively impacts the lives of our employees, clients, consultants, and the communities in which we operate.

Our Life Sciences pillar delivers scalable consulting and FSP solutions to pharmaceutical, medical device, and diagnostics organizations, including the resources they need to meet the unique challenges of FDA regulations and submissions. When partnering with Eliassen Group, our clients are connected with elevated subject matter experts who hit the ground running, working to produce high-level results that are strategically delivered on time and within budget. We have a genuine dedication to the people we serve and understand that peak performance saves lives.

Media Contact

Sandra G. Callahan

Senior Vice President - Head of Marketing, Brand and Communications

Eliassen Group

781 205 8148

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Eliassen Group