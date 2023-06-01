DELFI Diagnostics Hires David Morgenstern, PhD, as Vice President of Clinical Development

BALTIMORE and PALO ALTO, Calif., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DELFI Diagnostics, a pioneering developer of a new class of high-performance, accessible liquid biopsy tests for early cancer detection and monitoring, has hired Dave Morgenstern, PhD, as Vice President of Clinical Development. Dave joins DELFI from Roche Diagnostics, where he spent more than a decade in clinical development roles focused on oncology screening and diagnostic products, most recently as Global Head of Clinical Development for Oncology and Genetics.

"I am very excited to add Dave's experience developing oncology diagnostics and therapeutics to DELFI's leadership team," said Victor Velculescu, MD, PhD, DELFI's Founder and CEO. "With multiple clinical studies already underway, Dave's leadership will be invaluable as we advance DELFI's rich pipeline of products designed to save lives by detecting cancer at its earliest stages."

Prior to Roche, Dave led Clinical Affairs at Endocyte, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company acquired by Novartis in 2018, focusing on both therapeutic and companion diagnostic clinical evidence generation. Before that, he managed multiple clinical studies at Merck. He received a PhD in Microbiology and Immunology from Indiana University.

"Widely accessible screening for our deadliest cancers has the potential to have a major impact on cancer mortality and public health," Dr. Morgenstern said. "I am excited to help develop the clinical evidence that will support the DELFI platform's use in multiple applications."

About DELFI Diagnostics

DELFI Diagnostics is developing a new class of liquid biopsy tests for early cancer detection based on altered genome-wide fragmentation profiles, also known as "fragmentomes," representing aberrant packaging of DNA in cancer cells. By applying advanced machine learning algorithms, these fragment patterns are detectable at a very low sequencing cost. DELFI ("DNA EvaLuation of Fragments for early Interception") is using this technology to develop highly sensitive and specific cancer detection assays intended for wide and cost-effective distribution and adoption globally.

