Authority Partners Welcomes Michael Loga as Chief Revenue Officer to Drive Revenue Growth and Market Expansion

Authority Partners bolsters revenue generation and global footprint with addition of accomplished sales leader, Michael Loga.

IRVINE, Calif., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Authority Partners, a global technology strategy consulting and custom software development company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Michael Loga as its new Chief Revenue Officer (CRO).

Loga is an accomplished 20-year veteran in sales leadership, with a proven track record of exceeding personal quotas while leading senior client executives in the highly competitive software development and digital transformation space. Prior to joining Authority Partners, Loga served as Regional Vice President at Sparq, where he drove significant revenue growth. With extensive experience in the industry, Loga brings unique insights and industry differentiators to provide cost-effective solutions for digital acceleration.

Michael Loga, the newly appointed Chief Revenue Officer, expressed his excitement about joining Authority Partners and the opportunity to lead a client-focused team. He shared the following quote: "I'm excited to join Authority Partners, leading a great team dedicated to surpassing expectations. Our approach goes beyond meeting requirements; we deeply engage in our clients' businesses, grasping unique perspectives. With the talented Authority Partners team, we'll provide innovative digital strategies and deliver solutions beyond expectations."

In his role as Chief Revenue Officer, Loga will be responsible for driving revenue growth, aligning revenue-generating units, and developing sales and growth strategies. His strategic leadership will play a critical role in increasing market share, acquiring and retaining clients, and managing the performance of revenue teams.

"Michael's exceptional expertise and impressive leadership skills make him the ideal choice to drive our revenue growth and market expansion," said Erol Karabeg, President of Authority Partners. "His deep understanding of the industry – coupled with his proven ability to deliver results – will be instrumental in strengthening our position as a global technology leader. We are excited to welcome Michael to our executive team."

Authority Partners is known for its commitment to creating information technology excellence. With over 25 years of experience, the company has been at the forefront of delivering innovative solutions that digitally transform businesses, resulting in increased engagement, sales growth, improved productivity and quantifiable value for clients. Operating in over 13 time zones, Authority Partners attracts top talent from around the world to ensure the delivery of exceptional business outcomes.

