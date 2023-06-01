ANGELA COPPLER JOINS COUSINS MAINE LOBSTER AS HEAD OF DEVELOPMENT

PORTLAND, Maine, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cousins Maine Lobster has invested in a new strategic leadership role designed to accelerate growth of their food truck and brick and mortar business and announces their most recent hire, Angela Coppler who will serve as the company's first Head of Development.

Cousins Maine Lobster was founded in 2012 by Jim Tselikis and Sabin Lomac. The company started franchising in 2014 and now operates 50 locations nationwide. (PRNewswire)

Coppler is a fourteen-year veteran of The Wendy's Company where she spent most of her tenure leading Strategic Development, Franchise Development and Recruitment in the US, Canada and abroad. She made significant contributions that fueled brand growth, accelerated franchise engagement in remodels and new builds, and attracted world-class franchise talent to the brand. She went on to lead Non-Traditional Development, expanding the brands footprint across Non-Traditional channels and launching dark kitchens, mobile food units, and the Frosty brand concept. She will translate her vast experience across the Cousins Maine Lobster system.

"Angela brings an incredible skill set ranging from real estate to brand strategy, and financial acumen to talent development to our Cousins Maine Lobster system. Her leadership and expertise are critical for us as we are focused on responsibly expanding the brand. We are thrilled to have her on board," said Jim Tselikis, who co-founded the company in 2012 with his cousin, Sabin Lomac.

Coppler explained that there were many things that drew her to Cousins Maine Lobster. "The brand has an amazing, organic story. The business is family owned and operated from the corporate ownership through to the franchise system. CML is a true leader in the seafood industry, and offers a unique customer experience, making lobster an affordable luxury for all. Cousins Maine Lobster has a deep connection and commitment to the Maine lobster industry and sustainability. I see an incredible opportunity for the brand to expand into additional markets and grow in existing ones. I am excited to work with the CML team, franchisees and industry partners to develop and activate plans to realize these bold growth goals."

Cousins Maine Lobster has seen sustained system growth since launching in April 2012. After being featured on Shark Tank later that same year, they have been very thoughtful about where and how they have managed brand growth. With more than 60 quick service trucks and fast casual restaurants across the United States, Cousins Maine Lobster sees potential to bring this unique dining experience to more people in more places. They are actively seeking new franchise partners for food trucks and brick and mortar locations. Additionally, they are evaluating new real estate to expand their brick and mortar footprint. For more information on franchising and real estate opportunities go to https://www.cousinsmainelobster.com/franchise/

About Cousins Maine Lobster

Founded in 2012 by real-life cousins and Mainers, Jim Tselikis and Sabin Lomac, Cousins Maine Lobster began with two things: a food truck, and a shared vision to extend the highest-quality Maine lobster to the lobster-starved masses by making it affordable and accessible. Growing up in Maine, lobster was tradition – always a reason to gather family, friends, and loved ones to share a special meal. After appearing on Shark Tank a few months later, Jim & Sabin partnered with Barbara Corcoran and began franchising, partnering with local owners and entrepreneurs to bring Maine lobster to over 30 cities nationwide.

DISCLAIMER: This information is not intended as an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy a franchise. It is for informational purposes only. The offer of a franchise can only be made through the delivery of a Franchise Disclosure Document (FDD) in compliance with applicable laws and regulations.

Contact:

Annie Tselikis

Cousins Maine Lobster

media@cousinsmainelobster.com

