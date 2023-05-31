TraceGains Named Gold Stevie® Award Winner for Top Marketing Disruptor of the Year in 2023 American Business Awards®

TraceGains Gather™ quakes CPG industry, creating innovation tsunami to capsize competition

WESTMINSTER, Colo., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TraceGains , the world's only networked ingredients marketplace, today announced it has been recognized with a Gold Stevie Award for Marketing Disruptor of the Year in the 21st Annual American Business Awards® (ABAs). This distinction underscores TraceGains' innovative approach and exceptional contributions to revolutionizing the global supply chain landscape.

The ABAs, known as the world's premier business awards, recognize outstanding achievements and excellence in various industries. The Marketing Disruptor of the Year award specifically highlights organizations that have demonstrated remarkable disruption and innovation in product and marketing strategies.

TraceGains stands out in the CPG supply chain industry by consistently pushing the boundaries to transform supplier compliance and product innovation. The company's disruptive marketing strategies and product initiatives have propelled it to the forefront of the industry, empowering businesses to streamline operations, increase competitiveness and achieve operational excellence.

"We're tremendously honored to receive the Stevie Award for Marketing Disruptor of the Year," said Gary Iles, SVP of Marketing and Business Development at TraceGains. "The recognition reflects our dedication to empowering global clients with TraceGains Gather™ and other innovative solutions that help drive revenue growth through operational efficiencies."

TraceGains' Gather™ is a free, ground-breaking business ecosystem and networked ingredients marketplace available to suppliers, enterprise brands and co-manufacturers. Using cutting-edge technologies, data-driven Artificial Intelligence and customer-centric software designs, TraceGains Gather™ transforms the way buyers and suppliers approach sourcing, innovating and regulatory management. This July, TraceGains has more positive disruptions in store and will unveil new extended free services within the platform.

"In today's ruthless "innovate or become extinct" marketplace, there is a user-centric rebellion against the status quo," continues Iles. "Users aren't afraid to evolve, so they seek out helpful, risk-free digitized solutions like TraceGains Gather™."

The ABA Stevie Award for Marketing Disruptor of the Year serves as a testament to TraceGains' unwavering commitment to driving industry innovation and providing exceptional value to its clients. As the company continues to evolve and push boundaries, it remains dedicated to helping businesses achieve compliance, improve operational efficiency, and mitigate risk throughout the CPG supply chain.

To learn more about TraceGains Gather™, visit https://www.tracegains.com/ . Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2023 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA .

