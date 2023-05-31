PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN OPENS A NEW STORE LOCATION WITH LIDS IN MIAMI

Operated by Lids, the new store opening follows the success of PSG's New York, and Europe locations

INDIANAPOLIS, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, France's most successful football club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) has unveiled a new permanent store location in Miami, which will be run and operated by leading hat retailer, Lids.

(PRNewsfoto/Lids) (PRNewswire)

Following the successful opening of the Fanatics and Lids-operated PSG flagship store in New York in early 2022, the new Miami store will be located at 1024 Lincoln Rd, Miami Beach, FL United States 33139. To coincide with the Miami store opening, the new PSG X Nike Home Kit will launch on 5/31, offering passionate football and fashion fans the opportunity to secure the highly anticipated release the day it's available.

As part of the club's long-term partnership with Lids and Fanatics, Lids oversees the operations for PSG store locations to create a unique and consistent retail experience worldwide for sports fanatics and fashion enthusiasts alike to enjoy.

"PSG is an iconic franchise, and we are thrilled to take this next step in our partnership," said Lawrence Berger, Co-Founder and Partner at Ames Watson, owner of Lids, and Chairman of FanzzLids Holdings. "Miami is a city that truly appreciates sports and is a great fit for this new PSG store location. The reaction from consumers has been positive around the world to our New York, and Europe locations. We can't wait for Miami residents to stop by and see the unique features of this new store for themselves."

The Miami store will feature team jerseys, headwear, accessories, one-of-a-kind collaborations, fashion collections, and more. The store will also include customization stations, a signature feature available in most Lids retail stores, where consumers can customize their products on-site.

"Football is booming in the US as the country is gearing up organizing an amazing World Cup in 2026. We are delighted to be part of the journey with ambitious projects of PSG stores to swarm all over the US.

After the launch of the PSG Academy US in 2014 and the successful 2015, 2016 and 2017 Summer tours, setting up a new store in Miami is a milestone for the Club. It brings us closer to our fans in the Magic city. As the only international sports franchise to establish our own retail stores worldwide, we are determined to continue our expansion with Lids, especially in the US, a priority market for the Club." - added Fabien ALLEGRE, Chief Brand Officer, Paris Saint-Germain.

The Miami store opening comes just days after the unveiling of Paris Saint-Germain's lifestyle capsule collection with internationally renowned Colombian designer Estaban Cortazar, launched alongside the Miami Formula 1 Grand Prix.

For more information, please visit the PSG website here.

About Lids

Lids Sports Group is the largest licensed sports retailer in North America, selling fan and fashion-oriented headwear and apparel across the North America, Europe and Australia through over 2,000 retail locations. Indianapolis-based Lids Sports Group carries officially licensed and branded gear aimed at empowering customers to represent their unique and individual style, team, passion and fun. Lids Sports Group operates stores under the Lids, Locker Room by Lids, Fanzz, Yankees Clubhouse Shops, Dodgers Clubhouse, Cardinals Clubhouse, and numerous other nameplates. Lids also has locations within select Macy's department stores nationwide. To find a retail location near you visit blog.lids.com or join the #LidsLoyal on Instagram (@lids), Facebook (@lids), Twitter (@lids), or LinkedIn.

About Paris Saint-Germain

Paris Saint-Germain was founded in 1970 and celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2020. Since its takeover by QSI in 2011, Paris Saint-Germain has gone on to become one of the world's top football clubs and sports brands. The club has won 29 trophies in the last 11 years and 47 since its foundation, making it the most successful in France. It has attracted many great players over the years, including Ronaldinho, Beckham and Ibrahimovic, and latterly Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr and Kylian Mbappé, three of the best players in the world today. The club's international popularity knows no bounds. In the last ten years, its community of social media followers has grown from zero to 190 million and is now one of the largest in football. A forward-thinking club, Paris Saint-Germain added an eSports team to its men's football, women's football, handball, and judo teams in 2016. Committed to giving something back to the community, the club has significantly increased funding for its Foundation with the aim of developing far-reaching programmes for disadvantaged young people.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lids