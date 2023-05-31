Magic Software's Digital Learning Platform, MagicBox, Now Available on AWS Marketplace

NEW YORK, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Magic Software Inc., a leading technology development company based in New York that specializes in providing digital solutions to various industries, including education, announced today that it has joined the Amazon Web Services Partner Network (APN). Its flagship learning platform, MagicBox , is now available on the AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on AWS.

Magic can now build, market, and sell customer offerings on the AWS Marketplace that can help transform the way educators and learners access digital content.

MagicBox is a cloud-based, end-to-end digital publishing and distribution platform providing a seamless, interactive, personalized learning experience. With its powerful analytics and reporting capabilities, MagicBox helps educators and administrators track student progress and measure learning outcomes.

Joining the APN and launching on the AWS Marketplace represents a significant step forward in the relationship between Magic and AWS, bringing advanced digital learning solutions to educators and learners worldwide. Leveraging the security, reliability, and scalability that AWS provides, Magic continues to deliver high-quality learning experiences to its users.

"We are thrilled to be an AWS partner and leverage AWS Marketplace to further enhance MagicBox's capabilities," said Dipesh Jain, VP - Product Sales. "This will allow us to provide our customers with even more innovative and effective learning solutions, and we look forward to the exciting new opportunities that lie ahead."

This announcement comes at a time when digital learning solutions are in high demand, with educators and learners increasingly looking for ways to access content remotely. Magic's relationship with AWS will allow it to meet this growing demand and continue to lead the way in delivering digital learning products.

Learn more about MagicBox on the AWS Marketplace here: https://aws.amazon.com/marketplace/pp/prodview-ggy6sepzwp3x2

Magic Software Inc. is a New York-based technology and content services company that has served the education publishing markets for over 30 years. Magic EdTech, a division of Magic Software Inc., focuses on digital learning solutions and technology services to meet the needs of education and corporate businesses. The company has served over 200 clients worldwide and has built long-standing relationships with most of them over the last decade. Magic's experience of delivering learning platforms with analytics to empower students and educators manifests itself in its cloud-hosted, out-of-the-box SaaS platform, MagicBox, which is currently used by over 7 million students worldwide.

