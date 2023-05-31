CURAD Introduces "Naturals" Adhesive Bandage Line

Innovative Products Offer 'Fresh Approach' to Wound Care

CHICAGO, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CURAD®, a Medline brand and leading provider of world-class consumer medical products, has launched CURAD Naturals™, an adhesive bandage line containing a variety of all-natural healing ingredients to treat and protect wounds gently and effectively. The inherent soothing powers of well-known ingredients such as Aloe Vera, Vitamin E, and ARM & HAMMER™ Baking Soda are infused directly into the wound pad and bandage surface to cover and protect wounds during the healing process.

CURAD has launched CURAD Naturals™, an adhesive bandage line containing a variety of all-natural healing ingredients to treat and protect wounds gently and effectively. The inherent soothing powers of well-known ingredients such as Aloe Vera, Vitamin E, and ARM & HAMMER™ Baking Soda are infused directly into the wound pad and bandage surface to cover and protect wounds during the healing process. (PRNewswire)

CURAD is incorporating natural and efficacious ingredients such as Aloe Vera and baking soda into their adhesive bandages

"The demand for clean, natural ingredients is migrating to the first-aid space with many natural alternatives being used to treat anything from scrapes and bug bites to wounds and sore muscles," said Dr. Billy Goldberg, a "New York Times" best-selling author and NYC emergency room physician. "It's exciting to see companies like CURAD incorporating these natural and efficacious ingredients right into their products."

The CURAD Naturals adhesive bandage line features the following:

CURAD NATURALS infused with Aloe Vera + Vitamin E

Each bandage pad and strip is infused with natural Aloe Vera, widely used to treat a variety of cuts, scrapes, and burns, and antioxidant Vitamin E to soothe and moisturize skin. Individually-wrapped bandages are made with breathable and lightweight fabric and a four-sided seal to keep dirt and germs out. Available in 30-count boxes of sterile 0.75" x 3" bandages and eight-count boxes in a 2" x 4" size.

CURAD NATURALS with ARM & HAMMER Baking Soda

Bandages are infused with ARM & HAMMER Baking Soda, which provides soothing relief to minor cuts, scrapes, and even insect stings while also helping neutralize and reduce wound odor. Adhesive pads are made with pillow-soft material to cover, cushion, and protect, with an extra layer of cellulose to help absorb excess drainage and a four-sided seal to keep dirt and germs out. Available in 10-count boxes of sterile 2" x 4" bandages and six-count boxes in a 4" x 4" size.

"We're excited to introduce this innovative, fresh approach to healing," says Medline Senior Marketing Manager Kurt Schmidt. "Our CURAD Naturals bandages are perfect for kids and their parents because they contain no harsh or irritating ingredients, while providing a simple, soothing way to protect minor cuts and burns."

The CURAD Naturals line of adhesive bandages is available at Amazon and walmart.com.

The ARM & HAMMER trademarks are owned by Church & Dwight Co., Inc., and are used by Medline under license.

About CURAD

Since being acquired by Medline in 2007, the CURAD brand has been re-energized – introducing many innovative solutions for a broad range of health concerns. With new Truly Ouchless® EZ Release™ adhesive technology, rugged Performance Series® bandages and tapes, and advanced options like antimicrobial wound gel, hydrocolloids, antibacterial bandages, super absorbent dressings and foam bandages, CURAD medical supplies have been known and trusted worldwide since 1951 and remain at the forefront of creating hospital-quality products for home use. Learn more at www.curad.com.

For More Information:

Contact: Rob Eiseman

robjeiseman@gmail.com

312.493.4347

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Medline Industries, Inc.