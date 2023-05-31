City of Atlanta Awards Multi-Year Contract to Carbyne and Goes Live with New System to Enhance Emergency Response Capabilities and Improve Public Safety

With Carbyne's advanced emergency collaboration platform, Atlanta will be able to deliver faster, more accurate emergency response and ultimately save lives

NEW YORK, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Carbyne , the leading provider of cloud-native public safety communications, today announced that the City of Atlanta, Georgia is now live on the Carbyne Platform, which equips the city's 9-1-1 call center with enhanced capabilities for faster, more efficient, and accurate emergency response.

With Carbyne's advanced emergency collaboration platform Atlanta will deliver faster, more accurate emergency response

E911 Director Desiree Arnold of the Atlanta Police Department said, "The integration of Carbyne's Platform will significantly boost our emergency response capabilities, making the City of Atlanta a safer place to live, work, and visit. By equipping our call takers with more accurate, complete information in real-time, we are not only speeding up our response times but also ensuring our dispatchers can respond more precisely and efficiently. Our goal is to ensure that the necessary aid reaches the exact location when it's most needed, and thanks to Carbyne's innovative technology, we're poised to accomplish this with greater efficiency and effectiveness than ever."

Carbyne Universe is a rich media Over-The-Top (OTT) call management solution that provides a holistic, immersive view of an incident. It collects and integrates rich media with data from the caller and presents it in a unified interface. Carbyne allows call takers to receive precise location data, see live video, chat via text, and gather other valuable information from emergency callers. With Carbyne's Responder Connect feature, first responders also can share vital information in real-time, further enhancing situational awareness. The Video WallBoard platform offers a comprehensive visual representation of ongoing incidents, ensuring that dispatchers can track and manage emergencies with maximum precision. Carbyne enables 9-1-1 call centers and first responders to have better situational awareness and more quickly and accurately assess and respond to incidents.

"We are thrilled to welcome the City of Atlanta to the Carbyne family. At Carbyne, our topmost priority is to enhance public safety and save lives," said Amir Elichai, CEO of Carbyne. "We are proud to support the City of Atlanta's forward-thinking approach to emergency response. With our technology, we aim to help Atlanta's public safety departments perform their jobs more efficiently and effectively. Together, we can make a real difference because every person counts."

