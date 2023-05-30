Thorne HealthTech to Participate in TD Cowen's 7th Annual Future of the Consumer Conference on June 7

NEW YORK, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Thorne HealthTech, Inc. ("Thorne") (the "Company") (NASDAQ: THRN), a leader in delivering innovative solutions for a personalized approach to health and wellness, announced today that it will participate in TD Cowen's 7th Annual Future of the Consumer Conference in New York City.

On Wednesday, June 7, at 10:45 a.m. (U.S. Eastern Daylight Time), Thorne's Chairman and CEO, Paul Jacobson will participate in a panel discussion. Mr. Jacobson, and the Company's CFO, Saloni Varma, will also conduct one-on-one meetings with investors at the conference.

A live webcast and replay of the panel discussion can be accessed via the investor section of the Company's website at investors.thornehealthtech.com.

About Thorne HealthTech

Thorne HealthTech is a leader in developing innovative solutions for delivering personalized approaches to health and wellness. As a science-driven wellness company that empowers individuals with the support, education, and solutions they need to achieve healthy aging – living healthier longer – Thorne utilizes testing and data to create improved product efficacy and to deliver personalized solutions to consumers, health professionals, and corporations. Predicated on the power of the individual, Thorne leverages artificial intelligence models to provide insights and personalized data, products, and services that help individuals take a proactive and actionable approach to improve and maintain their health over a lifetime. Thorne is the only supplement manufacturer that collaborates with Mayo Clinic on health and wellness research and content, and is trusted by more than five million customers, 47,000+ health-care professionals, thousands of professional athletes, more than 100 professional sports teams, and multiple U.S. National Teams. For more information, visit Thorne.com.

