REBECCA PANY NAMED SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, SPORTS ADMINISTRATION AT THE BIG TEN CONFERENCE

ROSEMONT, Ill., May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Big Ten Conference has named Rebecca Pany senior vice president, sports administration. Effective June 19, 2023, Pany will oversee the administration of 25 Big Ten Conference-sponsored Olympic sports. Pany will directly report to Big Ten Conference Commissioner Tony Petitti and will be based at Big Ten Conference headquarters in Rosemont, Illinois.

Rebecca Pany - Senior Vice President, Sports Administration (PRNewswire)

"Becky is a proven leader with over a decade of collegiate athletics experience, and I am thrilled to have her join the team," Petitti stated. "Becky's impeccable know-how and relationships will be vital elements to fostering consensus, serving our member institutions, and elevating the conference's core mission."

As senior vice president, sports administration, Pany will ensure collaboration and alignment for Big Ten Conference Olympic sports, including managing coaches' groups, games, tournaments, championships, officiating and Senior Woman Administrators to ensure all decisions best serve the academic and athletic mission of the conference, its member institutions and student-athletes. She will work in collaboration with the conference's senior leadership team including ensuring the continued seamless integration of the conference's 25 Olympic sports with the University of Southern California (USC) and University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA).

"I could not be more excited to join the Big Ten Conference and serve our member institutions, student-athletes, coaches and administrators in such a transformational time in college athletics," stated Pany. "I would like to thank Commissioner Petitti for the opportunity and his belief in me to lead this area of the conference. I would also like to thank Scott Dolson and the Indiana University community for the incredible experience I had as a student-athlete and administrator. I look forward to joining the team at the Big Ten Conference and getting to work to continue the mission of college athletics and the opportunities it provides through education and sport."

Prior to joining the Big Ten Conference, Pany served as the senior associate athletics director for sport administration and external partnerships in Indiana University's Department of Intercollegiate Athletics. While at Indiana University, Pany oversaw sport administration, name, image and likeness, marketing, facility branding, strategic initiatives, and the athletics department's relationships with both Learfield and the Faculty Athletics Committee. She also served as a sport administrator of seven sports, including men's basketball, field hockey, football, men's golf, rowing, softball and water polo.

"From her time as a student-athlete to evolving into a respected leader across multiple areas in our athletics department, Becky's integrity and passion will be greatly missed," stated Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics, Scott Dolson. "We are incredibly grateful for her service to IU athletics and its student-athletes, coaches and administrators and take solace that she won't be too far away in the Big Ten offices. We wish her great success in this next chapter of her career."

Pany served in the Indiana University athletics department since 2012 in various units including compliance, operations, capital projects, strategic initiatives, and administration. She was integral in completing the capital projects included in the Bicentennial Campaign for IU Athletics: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall; the Mark Cuban Center for Sports Media and Technology; the Memorial Stadium Excellence Academy; Wilkinson Hall; the Roberts Family Indiana Basketball Team Center; the Terry Tallen Indiana Football Complex; The Pfau Course at Indiana University; the Sam Bell Cross Country Course and the Jerry F. Tardy Center.

Pany is a former Big Ten Conference field hockey student-athlete and graduated from Indiana University in 2012 with bachelor's degrees in criminal justice and political science. She also earned her Master of Sports Administration degree from Ohio University in 2016.

Big Ten Conference ( bigten.org ) is an association of world-class universities whose member institutions share a common mission of research, graduate, professional and undergraduate teaching and public service. Founded in 1896, Big Ten has sustained a comprehensive set of shared practices and policies that enforce the priority of academics in the lives of students competing in intercollegiate athletics and emphasize the values of integrity, fairness and competitiveness. The broad-based programs of the 14 Big Ten institutions will provide over $200 million in direct financial support to more than 9,800 students for more than 11,000 participation opportunities on 350 teams in 42 different sports. Big Ten sponsors 28 official conference sports, 14 for men and 14 for women, including the addition of men's ice hockey and men's and women's lacrosse since 2013.

Big Ten Conference (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Big Ten Conference