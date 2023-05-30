50/50 Thursdays
Fannie Mae Priced $537 Million Multifamily DUS REMIC (FNA 2023-M4) Under Its GeMS Program

Published: May. 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

WASHINGTON, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMA) priced a $537 million Multifamily DUS® REMIC under its Fannie Mae Guaranteed Multifamily Structures (Fannie Mae GeMS™) program on May 19, 2023. FNA 2023-M4 marks the first Fannie Mae GeMS issuance of 2023.

"We wrapped up last week with a new GeMS deal – the M4 – and were able to capitalize on secondary market demand for call-protected, 10-year fixed-rate DUS MBS collateral," said Dan Dresser, Senior Vice President, Multifamily Capital Markets, Pricing and Analytics. "The ongoing challenges to the syndicated market seem to have lessened slightly as we head into the summer season, and we appreciate the focus of our investors in these busy months."

All classes of FNA 2023-M4 are guaranteed by Fannie Mae with respect to the full and timely payment of interest and principal. The structure details for the multi-tranche offering can be found in the table below:

Class

Original Face

Weighted Average

Life

Coupon (%)

Coupon
Type

Spread*

Offered

Price

A1

$29,000,000

6.09

3.894

WAC

S+90

97.21

A2

$400,590,080

9.16

3.894

WAC

S+110

95.03

A3

$107,000,000

9.29

3.510

Fixed

Not Available

Not Available

X3

$107,000,000

8.79

0.384

WAC IO

Not Offered

Not Offered

Total

$536,590,080






* The spread on FNA 2023-M4 was priced using the SOFR swap curve

Group 1 Collateral

UPB:                                                                                   

$536,590,080

Collateral:                                                                           

57 Fannie Mae DUS MBS

Geographic Distribution:                                                   

TX (22.01%), CA (17.68%), NY (12.63%)

Weighted Average Debt Service Coverage Ratio (DSCR):

1.68x

Weighted Average Loan-to-Value (LTV):                              

55.05 %

For additional information, please refer to the Fannie Mae GeMS REMIC Term Sheet (FNA 2023-M4) available on the Fannie Mae GeMS Archive page.

About Fannie Mae

Certain statements in this release may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. In addition, not all securities will have the characteristics discussed in this release. Before investing in any Fannie Mae issued security, you should read the prospectus and prospectus supplement pursuant to which such security is offered. You should also read our most current Annual Report on Form 10-K and our reports on Form 10-Q and Form 8-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") available on the Investor Relations page of our Web site at www.fanniemae.com and on the SEC's Web site at www.sec.gov.

