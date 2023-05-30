Endangered Species Chocolate Launches New Seasonal Gifting Line at Sweets & Snacks Expo

Premium Chocolate Brand Gives Sweets & Snacks Attendees a Sneak Peak of Its Highly Anticipated New Seasonal Shapes Line

INDIANAPOLIS, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Endangered Species Chocolate, the mission-based chocolate brand, will debut its new line of seasonal chocolate shapes during The 2023 Sweets & Snacks Expo, Booth #10888, later this month. This product launch marks Endangered Species Chocolate (ESC)'s first venture into seasonal gifting space and is slated to roll out the first of four seasons to retailers nationwide for Valentine's Day 2024, followed by Spring, Halloween, and Winter.

The new chocolate-shaped line will consist of a 48% milk chocolate, 3.5oz pouch and a 60% dark chocolate, 3.5oz pouch; each pouch will have 14 season-inspired pieces.

Be Mine Mix - Timed for Valentine's Day; this mix consists of koala, bear, and heart shapes.

Hello Spring Mix - This seasonal spring mix features butterfly, bumblebee, and tulip shapes.

Not So Spooky Mix - This Halloween chocolate mix includes hallowing wolves, bats, and pumpkins.

Merry Mix - This holiday-centric mix spotlights penguins, polar bears, and trees.

All ESC chocolate is Fairtrade, Non-GMO, Gluten-Free, kosher, and dark chocolate products are also vegan.

"We are thrilled to approach holiday seasons in a whole new way with this exciting new product line," shared Whitney Bembenick, the Chief Revenue Officer of Endangered Species Chocolate. "These playful animals and nature-inspired shapes symbolize our ongoing mission of giving forward and will help us appeal to a larger, multigenerational audience."

About Endangered Species Chocolate

Founded in 1993, Endangered Species Chocolate (ESC) set out to craft premium chocolate with a mission to "give forward" to conservation efforts around the globe. Every product we craft, ingredient we source, and cause we support is rooted in one fundamental difference that has set us apart since we began our journey. This difference is an unwavering dedication to doing good, better. From the way we make our chocolate, to the way we work with communities, and all the ways we make a meaningful positive impact on the world, this commitment to doing good, better, remains at the heart of who we are three decades later. Our products cultivate a nourished and inspired community and through donating 10% of annual net profits to impactful organizations, we have contributed over $3.1 million to our global partners since 2016.

