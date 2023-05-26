This Week in Sports News: 12 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy sports industry press releases from PR Newswire, including Peloton's reintroduction and new golf smartwatches from Garmin.
NEW YORK, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists covering the sports industry stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- Peloton Reintroduces Itself For Anyone, Anywhere
With Peloton's amazing content on its award-winning hardware and App, the relaunch ignites a vibrant new brand identity and campaign; introduces new Membership tiers; and releases a new content feature, Peloton Gym.
- Chipotle Celebrates The 2023 Stanley Cup® Playoffs With Hockey Jersey Bogo Offer In The U.S. And Canada
"Our Hockey Jersey BOGO offer will help celebrate one of the most thrilling postseasons in all of sports."
- Dial in all parts of your game with new Approach S70 premium golf smartwatches from Garmin
The improved virtual caddie tool shows shot dispersion data and suggests a club based on a variety of factors, including historical swing data, elevation, wind speed, wind direction and more. Both watches also include an enhanced PlaysLike Distance feature with an all-new, built-in barometer to give players a more accurate reading of how each shot is playing.
- LG's Exclusive Series "The Rivalries" to Feature Storied Southern California NCAA Tennis Rivalry Each episode highlights a different sports rivalry as told through interviews, historical moments, and the most recent game footage.
- Shooters Global brings new ideas to Shot Timer market
Users can fully control the timer from the app, change settings, store presets and custom drills for different shooting scenarios, and review their detailed stats on an interactive shooting calendar. It goes as far as recording a video with overlaying shot data, which users can later share with a coach or friends for comprehensive shooting report.
- Par(x)™ Launches Revolutionary Line Of Golf Apparel Powered By Groundbreaking Filium® Technology
For decades, golf apparel has been 99% synthetic textiles. Par(x) breaks that mold with its natural cotton.
- 2023 Little League® Coach Of The Year Submissions Are Now Open
To celebrate the important role that coaches play, the brand is hosting an online submission contest in which one Little League Baseball® Coach and one Little League Softball® Coach will be awarded the 2023 Little League Coach of the Year Award, along with a $5,000 prize to use for their local Little League program.
- Game Changing Initiative Breathes New Life into Amateur Sports: Citizens Sports Foundation and HeadsUp Entertainment International Inc. Join Forces
This exciting venture leverages an array of fundraising games tailored specifically for different sports initiatives, from women's rugby teams to boys' soccer teams and wheelchair basketball.
- Lectric eBikes Establishes National E-Bike Day
Lectric eBikes has initiated May 30 as the official National E-Bike Day. The new holiday, established and sponsored by Lectric, encourages riders everywhere to celebrate e-biking and to make the switch to electric transportation.
- UFC GYM® and UFC FIT® Celebrates Continued Expansion as the Brand Brings Purpose to Fitness, Offering a Unique Value Proposition That Goes Beyond Traditional Gym Memberships
"We're thrilled to share the continued expansion of our brand into 2023, with new franchise locations in development and four corporate-owned clubs set to open in the coming months," said Adam Sedlack, CEO of UFC GYM.
- PokerStars Launches New YouTube Series With Exclusive Interviews And Insight From Oracle Red Bull Racing
'Between the Lines' offers a unique look at key moments for the Oracle Red Bull Racing team in 2022 and the similarities with poker play strategies.
- Picklemall to Launch First U.S. Location, Primed for Rapid Nationwide Expansion
Picklemall, an innovative modular indoor pickleball concept, will debut its first U.S. location in Tempe, Arizona in July 2023. Available on Android and iOS in the coming months, Picklemall will launch an app to make scheduling a pickleball game, recording your performance and enhancing your skills as easy as possible.
SOURCE PR Newswire