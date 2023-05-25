Stagwell (STGW) Reveals First Look at Programming for Sport Beach at Cannes Lions, Feat. Sports Personalities, Brands and News Organizations in Conversation on the Unifying Power of Sport and Fandom

Stagwell (STGW) Reveals First Look at Programming for Sport Beach at Cannes Lions, Feat. Sports Personalities, Brands and News Organizations in Conversation on the Unifying Power of Sport and Fandom

NEW YORK and CANNES, France, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW), the challenger network built to transform marketing, today unveiled the initial slate of programming for Sport Beach, its flagship venue at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity 2023 (Cannes Lions). Sport Beach is built for brands, platforms and athletes to tap into the cultural zeitgeist of sport and explore the power of fandom.

"People who love sport are one of the most diverse, influential and global audiences."

Notable athletes, brands and media partners confirmed to participate include Maria Sharapova, Carmelo Anthony, Annika Sorenstöm, Sheryl Swoopes, Sue Bird, Alan Shearer, Nastia Liukin, Allyson Felix; Diageo, United Airlines, Qualcomm, Wilson; Axios, Penske Media Corporation, New York Post, and many more.

"As an L.A. native who grew up watching 'Big Game James,' I'm personally excited to welcome James Worthy and so many amazing athletes and marketers to Sport Beach, and to discuss the impact that an athlete, a brand, and a game can have," said Stagwell Chief Brand and Communications Officer Beth Sidhu. "People who love sport are one of the most diverse, influential and global audiences, and at Sport Beach, we've built a differentiated program to match – anchored by a global mix of sport icons, business leaders, and cultural influencers."

Programming will cover important topics at the intersection of diversity, equity and inclusion, entrepreneurship, innovation and technology, creativity and marketing, sport as a unifier, and much more.

Monday, June 19

12PM

Bringing Snapdragon to the Pitch: The Partnership Between Manchester United and Qualcomm

Andy Cole , former player, Manchester United

Victoria Timpson , CEO of Alliances, Manchester United

Don McGuire , CMO of Qualcomm

Moderator: Sara Fischer , Senior Media Reporter, Axios

Building for the Female Athlete: How Brands Can Engage

Allyson Felix , most decorated American track & field Olympian and Co-founder, Saysh

Natalie Holloway , Founder, Bala

Amanda Lamb , Global Marketing Director, Team Sports, Wilson

1PM

1:1 with Maria Sharapova

Maria Sharapova , former No. 1 world tennis player and five-time Grand Slam champion

Moderator: Shannon Pruitt , Global Chief Content & Partnership Innovation Officer, Stagwell Brand Performance Network

Unlocking Brand Fandom: New Research on Building and Engaging Your Fans

FotoullaDamaskos, EVP, Brand Strategy and Innovation, National Research Group

1:1 with Alan Shearer

Alan Shearer , former England national football captain and current TV pundit

Sebastian Tomich , Chief Commercial & Development Officer, The Athletic

2PM

Building Brand Partnerships from Angel FC to Gotham FC

Sophia Bush , actor and Angel City Football Club investor

Sophie Kelly, Sr. Vice President of North American Whiskeys Portfolio, and Baileys, Diageo

Ashlyn Harris, former U.S. Women's National Team & Gotham FC goalkeeper and current Global Creative Advisor for Gotham FC

Moderator: Holly Rowe , ESPN Veteran Commentator

Axios Presents: Powering Fandom: How Tech and Media Brings Athletes, Fans and Newsmakers Together

Meredith Kopit Levien , President and CEO, The New York Times

Amrapali Gan , CEO, OnlyFans

Jim Bankoff , CEO, Vox Media

Jim Lanzone , CEO, Yahoo

Rashida Jones , President, MSNBC

Moderators: Sara Fischer , Senior Media Reporter and Kerry Flynn , Media Deals Reporter, Axios

Tuesday, June 20

12PM

1:1 with Annika Sorenstöm: Next Gen Mentorship and Building the Future Fan

Annika Sorenstöm, winningest female golfer in history

Moderator: Christine Fruechte , CEO, Colle McVoy

How Brands *Should* Work with Athletes

Moderator: Brandon Marshall , Founder and CEO, I Am Athlete and House of Athlete, and 12-year NFL veteran

Athletes TBA

Future of Commentary in a Fan-First World

Matt Leinart , Fox Sports commentator, NFL veteran and Heisman Trophy Winner

Channing Frye , NBA world champion, Turner Sports broadcaster and co-host of the podcast "Road Trippin'"

Suzi Watford , Chief Growth Officer, SiriusXM

Resh Sidhu, Snapchat, Global Director, Arcadia Creative Studio

Moderator: Jay Williams , ESPN analyst and former NBA player

1PM

NFL 2.0: Inspiring Fandom Across Cultures, Genders, and Geographies

Vanita Krouch , Quarterback, U.S. Women's Flag Football Team

Diana Flores , Quarterback and Captain, Mexico Women's National Flag Football Team

DK Metcalf, NFL star wide receiver for the Seattle Seahawks

Marissa Solis , SVP Global Brand and Consumer Marketing, NFL

Moderator: Glenn Cole , co-founder and chairman, 72andSunny

2PM

How New Teams and Leagues Unlock Enterprise Value

Paul Rabil , Co-Founder, Premiere Lacrosse League

Aly Wagner , former US Women's National Team player and Co-chair, NWSL to the Bay

Colie Edison, Chief Growth Officer, WNBA

Moderator: Eben Novy-Williams , Sports Business Reporter, Sportico

Axios Presents: Women in Sports Broadcasting and the Road to 2024

Nastia Liukin, Olympic Gold Medalist and NBC Sports Olympics analyst

Elsa Garrison , photojournalist, Getty Images

Maria Taylor , NBC Sports Anchor

Holly Rowe , ESPN Veteran Commentator

Taylor Rooks , Sports Media Journalist

VIEW FROM THE TOP : Kexin Chen , VP of C-Suite Marketing & Partnerships, Salesforce and Robin Lickliter , Chief Experience Officer, Sparks

Molly Solomon , Executive Producer of the Olympics, NBC

Moderators: Sara Fischer , Senior Media Reporter and Kerry Flynn , Media Deals Reporter, Axios

Wednesday, June 21

12PM

Why Bother Investing in Women's Sports?

Jill Cress , CMO, H&R Block

Yin Woon Rani, CEO, MilkPEP

Scout Bassett, Olympic Paralympian and Advocate

Sheryl Swoopes , WNBA Hall of Famer

Moderator: Allison Barber , President, Indiana Fever

1PM

Protecting the Field of Play: The Intersection of Sports and Sustainability

Conrad Anker , rock climber, mountaineer, and author

Paulie Dery , Chief Marketing Officer, YETI

Moderator: Selema Masekela

2PM

The Fifth Quarter: Life off the Pitch and Evolving Your Fan Base

Sue Bird , WNBA Legend and Co-founder, Togethxr

Colin Fleming , EVP, Salesforce and former Formula Renault driver

Moderator: Justin Lewis , Chair, Constellation

Axios Presents: Quality Reach, on the Beach

Jeff Green , CEO, Trade Desk

VIEW FROM THE TOP: Yannis Dosios , Chief Commercial Officer, Integral Ad Science

Jen Wong , COO, Reddit

Dan Callahan , SVP, Data Strategy and Sales Innovation, Fox Corporation

Moderators: Sara Fischer , Senior Media Reporter and Kerry Flynn , Media Deals Reporter, Axios

3PM

Courtside Conversation with THINK450: The New 4Ps of Marketing: Passion, Purpose, People, and Planet

CJ McCollum, NBA's New Orleans Pelicans, and President, NBPA

Que Gaskins, President, THINK450

Damaune Journey, Chief Growth Officer, 72andSunny

Moderator: Keisha Wright , SVP Partnerships & Purpose, THINK450

Thursday, June 22

10AM

Conquering the Next Generation of Consumers in Esports

Matt Goodman , EVP, Strategic Partnerships, Enthusiast Gaming

Fotoulla Damaskos , EVP, Brand Strategy and Innovation, NRG

Moderator: Rick Acampora , Chief Client Officer, Assembly

11AM

Owning Your Brand: How Athletes & Fans Are Building the New Creator Economy

Spencer Dinwiddie , NBA's Brooklyn Nets and Co-founder, Calaxy

Solo Ceesay, Co-Founder, Calaxy

Moderator: Dan Gardner , Executive Chairman, Code and Theory Network

Conquering the Next Generation of Consumers in Esports

Matt Goodman , EVP, Strategic Partnerships, Enthusiast Gaming

Fotoulla Damaskos , EVP, Brand Strategy and Innovation, NRG

Moderator: Rick Acampora , Chief Client Officer, Assembly

12PM

Democratizing the Game: Leveraging the Spotlight to Grow Participation

Marko Cheseto, Double Amputee marathon world record holder

Patrice Evra , media personality, investor and former captain, Manchester United and France

Kyle Martino , Founder, Over Under Initiative, Football Cafe and former U.S. Men's National Soccer Team player

Axios Presents: Women's Sports Biz Boom

Jessica Berman , Commissioner, National Women's Soccer League

Tobin Heath , U.S Women's National Team and Co-founder and co-CEO, RE—INC

Aly Wagner , former U.S. Women's National Team player and Co-Chair, NWSL to the Bay

Ashlyn Harris, former U.S. Women's National Team & Gotham FC goalkeeper, and current Global Creative Advisor for Gotham FC

Alexis Ohanian , Founder, Seven Seven Six and Co-Founder and Former Executive Chairman, Reddit

Moderators: Sara Fischer , Senior Media Reporter and Kerry Flynn , Media Deals Reporter, Axios

Sport Beach will be produced by TEAM Enterprises in partnership with Cheerful Twentyfirst. Stagwell's 72andSunny, Anomaly, Allison+Partners, Assembly, Code and Theory, Colle McVoy, Doner, Forsman & Bodenfors, GALE, Instrument, National Research Group and Stagwell Marketing Cloud will drive the conversation.

About Stagwell

Stagwell is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 13,000+ specialists in 34+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

Media Contact

Sarah Arvizo

pr@stagwellglobal.com

Sport Beach at Cannes Lions 2023, hosted by Stagwell. (PRNewswire)

Stagwell is the challenger holding company built to transform marketing. (PRNewsfoto/MDC Partners Inc.,Stagwell Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Stagwell Inc.