Retention.com Announces Premiere of New TV Series: The Billion Dollar Challenge

AUSTIN, Texas, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Retention.com , the industry-leading Shopify e-commerce solution for increasing revenue, is excited to announce the launch of a new TV series: The Billion Dollar Challenge.

Retention.com, It’s like money falling from the sky. (PRNewsfoto/Retention.com) (PRNewswire)

The Billion Dollar Challenge follows Retention.com founder Adam Robinson as he builds his SaaS company toward a billion-dollar valuation. The series offers an unprecedented look behind the curtain of bootstrapping a company and building with explosive growth.

Adam's journey with Retention.com started in 2019, quickly growing from nothing to $13MM ARR in three short years with only 6 full-time employees. Since the end of 2022, the company has exploded to over 50 employees and a $20MM ARR, just recently celebrating its first million-dollar week milestone.

Adam has not been shy about exposing the challenges he has faced as a bootstrapped entrepreneur. On his Work in Public podcast, he shares detailed financial information, sales decks, and more. Now with Billion Dollar Challenge, the cameras are following Adam from morning until night as he overcomes the personal, family, financial, and other life challenges faced by small entrepreneurs.

"Our customers, the lifeblood of Retention.com, are all in the same boat I am," said Adam. "They're entrepreneurs, building their life's work from the ground up. They face the most crucial challenges every day, whether it's making financial ends meet as they give to their business, balancing family and work, or riding the emotional roller coaster of failure and success."

"Overcoming our shared struggles is what gets me out of bed every morning," added Adam. "I hope you'll join me on this journey as we build success together."

Episode one of The Billion Dollar Challenge officially launched on Tuesday, May 23, 2023. New episodes will air every Tuesday at 9 am PST on Linkedin .

About Retention.com: E-commerce stores lose a total of $18 billion every year in potential revenue simply because shoppers leave before checking out. With Retention.com, shopping cart abandonment becomes a thing of the past. We enable email-based retargeting so that brands can re-engage lapsed audiences AND grow their email lists for the future. Learn more: Retention.com .

Media Contact: Julia Bouterakos - media@retention.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Retention.com