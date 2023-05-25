Life Time to Participate in June Investor Conferences

CHANHASSEN, Minn., May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. ("Life Time" or the "Company") (NYSE: LTH) today announced the Company will participate in two upcoming investor conferences.

June 8 – RBC Capital Markets Consumer Day Investor Conference

The RBC Consumer Day will take place at the Lotto NY Palace Hotel in New York City on June 8, 2023 .

Life Time management will participate in a fireside chat with RBC analyst, Chris Carril , from 11:20 am to 11:50 am ET .

The fireside chat may be accessed, along with any related presentation material, on the Company's Investor Relations website at ir.lifetime.life

Life Time management also will be available for one-on-one meetings during the conference.

For more information about the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your RBC representative or Life Time Investor Relations at InvestorRelations@lifetime.life or 952-406-2322.

June 13-14 – Oppenheimer Virtual Consumer Conference

The Oppenheimer Consumer Conference will take place virtually June 13-14, 2023 .

Life Time management will participate in a fireside chat with Oppenheimer analyst, Brian Nagel , on June 13 from 9:45 am to 10:20 am ET .

The fireside chat may be accessed through the conference at: Fireside Chat Webcast Link

The fireside chat may also be accessed, along with any related presentation material, on the Company's Investor Relations website at ir.lifetime.life

Life Time management will be available for one-on-one meetings during the conference.

For more information about the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your Oppenheimer representative or Life Time Investor Relations at InvestorRelations@lifetime.life or 952-406-2322.

About Life Time

Life Time (NYSE: LTH) empowers people to live healthy, happy lives through its portfolio of more than 160 athletic country clubs across the United States and Canada. The Company's healthy way of life communities and ecosystem address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment for people 90 days to 90+ years old. Supported by a team of more than 35,000 dedicated professionals, Life Time is committed to providing the best programs and experiences through its clubs, iconic athletic events and comprehensive digital platform.

