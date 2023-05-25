Knife River Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Bank of Hawaii to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Knife River Corp. (NYSE: KNF) will be added to the S&P MidCap 400 prior to the open of trading on Thursday, June 1 following its spin-off from S&P MidCap 400 constituent MDU Resources Group Inc. (NYSE: MDU). Effective prior to the open of trading on Friday, June 2, S&P MidCap 400 constituent Bank of Hawaii Corp. (NYSE:BOH) will replace HomeStreet Inc. (NASD:HMST) in the S&P SmallCap 600. Post spin-off, parent company MDU Resources Group will remain in the S&P MidCap 400. Bank of Hawaii and HomeStreet are no longer representative of the mid and small-cap market spaces, respectively.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date Index Name Action Company Name Ticker GICS Sector June 1, 2023 S&P MidCap 400 Addition Knife River KNF Materials June 2, 2023 S&P MidCap 400 Deletion Bank of Hawaii BOH Financials June 2, 2023 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Bank of Hawaii BOH Financials June 2, 2023 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion HomeStreet HMST Financials

