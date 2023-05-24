X Financial Reports First Quarter 2023 Unaudited Financial Results

SHENZHEN, China, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- X Financial (NYSE: XYF) (the "Company" or "we"), a leading online personal finance company in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

First Quarter 2023 Operational Highlights



Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 Three Months Ended March 31, 2023





QoQ YoY Total loan facilitation amount (RMB in million) 15,250 21,700 24,088 11.0 % 57.9 % Number of active borrowers 889,182 1,370,496 1,523,738 11.2 % 71.4 %

The total loan amount facilitated and originated [1] in the first quarter of 2023 was RMB24,088 million , representing an increase of 57.9% from RMB15,250 million in the same period of 2022.

Total number of active borrowers [2] was 1,523,738 in the first quarter of 2023, representing an increase of 71.4% from 889,182 in the same period of 2022.



As of March 31, 2022 As of December 31, 2022 As of March 31, 2023 Total outstanding loan balance (RMB in million) 26,659 37,992 41,531 Delinquency rates for all outstanding loans that are past

due for 31-60 days 1.31 % 1.02 % 1.05 % Delinquency rates for all outstanding loans that are past

due for 91-180 days 3.46 % 1.93 % 2.40 %

The total outstanding loan balance [3] as of March 31, 2023 was RMB41,531 million , compared with RMB26,659 million as of March 31, 2022 .

The delinquency rate for all outstanding loans that are past due for 31-60 days [4] as of March 31, 2023 was 1.05%, compared with 1.31% as of March 31, 2022 .

The delinquency rate for all outstanding loans that are past due for 91-180 days [5] as of March 31, 2023 was 2.40%, compared with 3.46% as of March 31, 2022 .

[1] Represents the total amount of loans that the Company facilitated and originated during the relevant period.

[2] Represents borrowers who made at least one transaction on the Company's platform during the relevant period.

[3] Represents the total amount of loans outstanding for loans that the Company facilitated and originated at the end of the relevant period. Loans that are delinquent for more than 60 days are charged-off and are excluded in the outstanding loan balance, except for Xiaoying Housing Loan. As Xiaoying Housing Loan is a secured loan product and the Company is entitled to payment by exercising its rights to the collateral, the Company does not exclude Xiaoying Housing loan delinquent for more than 60 days in the outstanding loan balance.

[4] Represents the balance of the outstanding principal and accrued outstanding interest for loans that were 31 to 60 days past due as a percentage of the total balance of outstanding principal and accrued outstanding interest for loans that the Company facilitated and originated as of a specific date. Loans that are delinquent for more than 60 days are charged-off and excluded in the calculation of delinquency rate by balance. Xiaoying Housing Loan was launched in 2015 and ceased in 2019, and all the outstanding loan balance of housing loan as of March 31, 2022 , December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2023 were overdue more than 60 days. To make the delinquency rate by balance comparable, the Company excludes Xiaoying Housing Loan in the calculation of delinquency rate.

[5] To make the delinquency rate by balance comparable to the peers, the Company also defines the delinquency rate as the balance of the outstanding principal and accrued outstanding interest for loans that were 91 to 180 days past due as a percentage of the total balance of outstanding principal and accrued outstanding interest for the loans that the Company facilitated and originated as of a specific date. Loans that are delinquent for more than 180 days are excluded in the calculation of delinquency rate by balance, except for Xiaoying Housing Loan. All the outstanding loan balance of housing loan as of March 31, 2022 , December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2023 were overdue more than 180 days. To make the delinquency rate by balance comparable, the Company excludes Xiaoying Housing Loan in the calculation of delinquency rate.

First Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

(In thousands, except for share and per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 QoQ YoY

RMB RMB RMB



Total net revenue 888,354 955,640 1,004,934 5.2 % 13.1 % Total operating costs and expenses (574,264) (681,687) (700,897) 2.8 % 22.1 % Income from operations 314,090 273,953 304,037 11.0 % (3.2 %) Net income 139,931 274,639 284,346 3.5 % 103.2 % Non-GAAP adjusted net income 153,906 277,939 306,525 10.3 % 99.2 %











Net income per ADS—basic 2.52 5.28 5.94 12.5 % 135.7 % Net income per ADS—diluted 2.46 5.16 5.82 12.8 % 136.6 %











Non-GAAP adjusted net income per

ADS—basic 2.76 5.34 6.36 19.1 % 130.4 % Non-GAAP adjusted net income per

ADS—diluted 2.70 5.22 6.24 19.5 % 131.1 %

Total net revenue in the first quarter of 2023 was RMB1,004.9 million ( US$146.3 million ), representing an increase of 13.1% from RMB888.4 million in the same period of 2022.

Income from operations in the first quarter of 2023 was RMB304.0 million ( US$44.3 million ), compared with RMB314.1 million in the same period of 2022.

Net income in the first quarter of 2023 was RMB284.3 million ( US$41.4 million ), compared with RMB139.9 million in the same period of 2022.

Non-GAAP [6] adjusted net income in the first quarter of 2023 was RMB306.5 million ( US$44.6 million ), compared with RMB153.9 million in the same period of 2022.

Net income per basic and diluted American depositary share ("ADS") [7] in the first quarter of 2023 was RMB5.94 (US$0.86) and RMB5.82 (US$0.85) , compared with RMB2.52 and RMB2.46 , respectively, in the same period of 2022.

Non-GAAP adjusted net income per basic and adjusted diluted ADS in the first quarter of 2023 was RMB6.36 (US$0.93) and RMB6.24 (US$0.91) , compared with RMB2.76 and RMB2.70 , respectively, in the same period of 2022.

[6] The Company uses in this press release the following non-GAAP financial measures: (i) adjusted net income (loss), (ii) adjusted net income (loss) per basic ADS, and (iii) adjusted net income (loss) per diluted ADS, each of which excludes share-based compensation expense, impairment losses on financial investments, income (loss) from financial investments and impairment losses on long-term investments. For more information on non-GAAP financial measure, please see the section of "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Statement" and the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release.

[7] Each American depositary share ("ADS") represents six Class A ordinary shares.

Mr. Justin Tang, the Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Company, commented, "We are very pleased to be off to a good start in 2023. We delivered solid operational and financial performance in the first quarter. The loan facilitation amount was in line with our guidance range and net revenue grew steadily both year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter. We also saw a decent improvement in our bottom line."

"We have seen signs of economic recovery in China, with increased consumer spending and better-than-expected GDP growth in the first quarter. However, as stated by the National Bureau of Statistics, 'inadequate domestic demand remains prominent and the foundation for economic recovery is not solid yet.' We saw increased competition in the personal finance industry with challenges in borrower acquisition. Against this backdrop, our first quarter performance is very encouraging and impressive thanks to our strong business resilience and execution."

"During the recent May 'Golden Week' holiday, Chinese tourist spending has reached pre-pandemic levels for the first time, according to government figures. Although the economic recovery is still in its early stages and there are concerns about the sustainability of the growth, we remain cautiously optimistic about the steady business growth this year as the government releases various measures to stimulate domestic demand and accelerate economic growth. Meanwhile, we are keeping a close eye on the regulatory side and have been consistently cooperating with the government on the industry-wide rectification work previously scheduled to be completed by June 2023. To date, no further guidance has been released by the Chinese government, but we do not rule out the possibility that new interpretations or updated implementation details of the rectification work will be released, which could have an impact on the industry and our business."

Mr. Kent Li, President of the Company, added, "During the first quarter, our total loan amount facilitated and originated reached RMB24.1 billion, increased by 57.9% year-over-year and 11.0% quarter-over-quarter. Despite intense competition, we continued to grow our premium borrower base. During the quarter, the number of active borrowers grew by 71.4% to more than 1.5 million. In addition, our asset quality remained stable sequentially and improved significantly year-over-year. Our delinquency rate for all outstanding loans past due for 31-60 days decreased to 1.05% as of the end of March 2023 from 1.31% a year ago. We do not expect our risk performance to fluctuate significantly for the remainder of the year. In addition, with sufficient credit lines in place, we continue to negotiate funding costs with our institutional funding partners and expect to see a positive impact in the near future."

Mr. Frank Fuya Zheng, Chief Financial Officer of the Company, added, "We were pleased to deliver solid financial performance in the first quarter. Total net revenue was RMB1,004.9 million, increased by 13.1% year-over-year and 5.2% quarter-over-quarter. Our net income per basic ADS improved significantly to RMB5.94 from RMB2.52 in the same period of last year, reflecting our strong profitability and the impact of our ongoing share buyback program to enhance shareholder value. Going forward, we will continue to diversify our channels to reach more borrowers, while maintaining our strategy of profitable growth with credit risk management at its core. We expect to deliver steady quarterly improvement in both our top and bottom lines throughout the year. To create more value for our shareholders, we are taking steps to be able to pay dividends in the future."

First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Total net revenue in the first quarter of 2023 increased by 13.1% to RMB1,004.9 million (US$146.3 million) from RMB888.4 million in the same period of 2022, primarily due to an increase in the total loan amount facilitated and originated this quarter compared with the same period of 2022.



Three Months Ended March 31,



(In thousands, except for share and per share data) 2022 2023 YoY



RMB % of Revenue RMB % of Revenue

Loan facilitation service 508,703 57.3 % 580,604 57.8 % 14.1 % Post-origination service 87,344 9.8 % 121,273 12.1 % 38.8 % Financing income 231,275 26.0 % 254,056 25.3 % 9.9 % Other revenue 61,032 6.9 % 49,001 4.8 % (19.7 %) Total net revenue 888,354 100.0 % 1,004,934 100.0 % 13.1 %

Loan facilitation service fees in the first quarter of 2023 increased by 14.1% to RMB580.6 million (US$84.5 million) from RMB508.7 million in the same period of 2022, primarily due to an increase in the total loan amount facilitated this quarter compared with the same period of 2022.

Post-origination service fees in the first quarter of 2023 increased by 38.8% to RMB121.3 million (US$17.7 million) from RMB87.3 million in the same period of 2022, primarily due to the cumulative effect of increased volume of loans facilitated in the previous quarters. Revenues from post-origination services are recognized on a straight-line basis over the term of the underlying loans as the services are being provided.

Financing income in the first quarter of 2023 increased by 9.9% to RMB254.1 million (US$37.0 million) from RMB231.3 million in the same period of 2022, primarily due to an increase in average loan balances compared with the same period of 2022.

Other revenue in the first quarter of 2023 decreased by 19.7% to RMB49.0 million (US$7.1 million), compared with RMB61.0 million in the same period of 2022, primarily due to a decrease in technology service fees received for providing assistant technology development services.

Origination and servicing expenses in the first quarter of 2023 increased by 36.5% to RMB633.8 million (US$92.3 million) from RMB464.5 million in the same period of 2022, primarily due to the following factors: (i) an increase in commission fees resulting from the increased in total loan amount facilitated and originated this quarter compared with the same period of 2022, (ii) an increase in interest expenses as a result of an increase in payable to institutional funding partners and investors, and (iii) partially offset by a decrease in insurance fee paid to insurance company.

Reversal of provision for accounts receivable and contract assets in the first quarter of 2023 was RMB0.9 million (US$0.1 million), compared with provision for accounts receivable and contract assets of RMB26.1 million in the same period of 2022, primarily due to a decrease in the average estimated default rate compared with the same period of 2022.

Provision for loans receivable in the first quarter of 2023 was RMB20.4 million (US$3.0 million), compared with RMB33.7 million in the same period of 2022, primarily due to a decrease in the average estimated default rate compared with the same period of 2022, and partially offset by an increase in loans receivable held by the Company as a result of the increase in total loan amount facilitated and originated this quarter compared with the same period of 2022.

Income from operations in the first quarter of 2023 was RMB304.0 million (US$44.3 million), compared with RMB314.1 million in the same period of 2022.

Income before income taxes and gain from equity in affiliates in the first quarter of 2023 was RMB330.6 million (US$48.1 million), compared with RMB317.8 million in the same period of 2022.

Income tax expense in the first quarter of 2023 was RMB52.6 million (US$7.7 million), compared with RMB181.0 million in the same period of 2022.

Net income in the first quarter of 2023 was RMB284.3 million (US$41.4 million), compared with RMB139.9 million in the same period of 2022.

Non-GAAP adjusted net income in the first quarter of 2023 was RMB306.5 million (US$44.6 million), compared with RMB153.9 million in the same period of 2022.

Net income per basic and diluted ADS in the first quarter of 2023 was RMB5.94 (US$0.86), and RMB5.82 (US$0.85), compared with RMB2.52 and RMB2.46, respectively, in the same period of 2022.

Non-GAAP adjusted net income per basic and diluted ADS in the first quarter of 2023 was RMB6.36 (US$0.93), and RMB6.24 (US$0.91), compared with RMB2.76 and RMB2.70 respectively, in the same period of 2022.

Cash and cash equivalents was RMB921.2 million (US$134.1 million) as of March 31, 2023, compared with RMB602.3 million as of December 31, 2022.

Share Repurchase Plan

On November 16, 2022, the Company announced that its board of directors authorized to increase its share repurchase program to US$30 million from US$20 million, effective through September 2023. The Company didn't repurchase shares during the first quarter of 2023.

Business Outlook

For the second quarter of 2023, the Company expects the total loan amount facilitated and originated to be between RMB25.0 billion and RMB26.0 billion.

Conference Call

X Financial's management team will host an earnings conference call at 7:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on May 25, 2023 (7:00 PM Beijing / Hong Kong Time on the same day).

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

United States: 1-888-346-8982 Hong Kong: 852-301-84992 Mainland China: 4001-201203 International: 1-412-902-4272 Passcode: X Financial

Please dial in ten minutes before the call is scheduled to begin and provide the passcode to join the call.

A replay of the conference call may be accessed by phone at the following numbers until June 1, 2023:

United States: 1-877-344-7529 International: 1-412-317-0088 Passcode: 7019207

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at http://ir.xiaoyinggroup.com.

About X Financial

X Financial (NYSE: XYF) (the "Company") is a leading online personal finance company in China. The Company is committed to connecting borrowers on its platform with its institutional funding partners. With its proprietary big data-driven technology, the Company has established strategic partnerships with financial institutions across multiple areas of its business operations, enabling it to facilitate and originate loans to prime borrowers under a risk assessment and control system.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.xiaoyinggroup.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Statement

In evaluating our business, we consider and use non-GAAP measures as supplemental measures to review and assess our operating performance. We present the non-GAAP financial measures because they are used by our management to evaluate our operating performance and formulate business plans. We believe that the use of the non-GAAP financial measures facilitates investors' assessment of our operating performance and help investors to identify underlying trends in our business that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of certain income or expenses that we include in income (loss) from operations and net income (loss). We also believe that the non-GAAP measures provide useful information about our core operating results, enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by our management in its financial and operational decision-making.

We use in this press release the following non-GAAP financial measures: (i) adjusted net income, (ii) adjusted net income per basic ADS, and (iii) adjusted net income per diluted ADS, each of which excludes share-based compensation expense, impairment losses on financial investments, income (loss) from financial investments and impairment losses on long-term investments. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and when assessing our operating performance, investors should not consider them in isolation, or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

We mitigate these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures, which should be considered when evaluating our performance. We encourage you to review our financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP results" set forth at the end of this press release.

Exchange Rate Information

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB6.8676 to US$1.00, the exchange rate set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System as of March 31, 2023.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," "targets," "guidance" and similar statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Any statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements that involve factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, but not limited to the followings: the Company's goals and strategies; its future business development, financial condition and results of operations; the expected growth of the credit industry, and marketplace lending in particular, in China; the demand for and market acceptance of its marketplace's products and services; its ability to attract and retain borrowers and investors on its marketplace; its relationships with its strategic cooperation partners; competition in its industry; and relevant government policies and regulations relating to the corporate structure, business and industry. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this announcement is current as of the date of this announcement, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

X Financial Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets







(In thousands, except for share and per share data) As of December 31, 2022 As of March 31, 2023 As of March 31, 2023

RMB RMB USD ASSETS





Cash and cash equivalents 602,271 921,162 134,132 Restricted cash 404,689 431,666 62,855 Accounts receivable and contract assets, net 1,161,912 1,271,635 185,164 Loans receivable from Xiaoying Credit Loans and other loans, net 3,810,393 3,838,666 558,953 Loans at fair value 120,280 46,771 6,810 Deposits to institutional cooperators, net 1,770,317 1,884,712 274,435 Prepaid expenses and other current assets, net 71,082 58,228 8,479 Deferred tax assets, net 88,428 74,311 10,821 Long-term investments 495,995 504,383 73,444 Property and equipment, net 5,861 5,923 862 Intangible assets, net 36,550 36,156 5,265 Loan receivable from Xiaoying Housing Loans, net 10,061 10,061 1,465 Financial investments 192,620 180,537 26,288 Other non-current assets 67,204 63,570 9,257 TOTAL ASSETS 8,837,663 9,327,781 1,358,230







LIABILITIES





Payable to investors and institutional funding partners at amortized cost 2,627,910 2,647,753 385,543 Payable to investors at fair value 141,289 62,693 9,129 Financial guarantee derivative 107,890 61,325 8,930 Short-term borrowings 70,209 462,709 67,376 Accrued payroll and welfare 63,681 31,532 4,591 Other tax payable 255,691 265,720 38,690 Income tax payable 270,089 305,120 44,429 Deposit payable to channel cooperators 19,700 19,700 2,869 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 476,035 379,716 55,291 Other non-current liabilities 51,193 47,818 6,963 Deferred tax liabilities 722 618 90 TOTAL LIABILITIES 4,084,409 4,284,704 623,901







Commitments and Contingencies





Equity:





Common shares 207 207 30 Treasury stock (124,597) (121,504) (17,692) Additional paid-in capital 3,191,194 3,200,837 466,078 Retained earnings 1,622,851 1,907,197 277,709 Other comprehensive income 63,599 56,340 8,204 Total X Financial shareholders' equity 4,753,254 5,043,077 734,329 Non-controlling interests - - - TOTAL EQUITY 4,753,254 5,043,077 734,329







TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 8,837,663 9,327,781 1,358,230

X Financial Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income









Three Months Ended March 31, (In thousands, except for share and per share data) 2022 2023 2023

RMB RMB USD Net revenues





Loan facilitation service 508,703 580,604 84,542 Post-origination service 87,344 121,273 17,659 Financing income 231,275 254,056 36,993 Other revenue 61,032 49,001 7,135 Total net revenue 888,354 1,004,934 146,329







Operating costs and expenses:





Origination and servicing 464,499 633,809 92,290 General and administrative 45,344 45,647 6,647 Sales and marketing 4,658 2,038 297 (Reversal of) provision for accounts receivable and contract assets 26,056 (940) (137) Provision for loans receivable 33,740 20,377 2,967 (Reversal of) provision for credit losses on deposits to institutional cooperators 732 (34) (5) Reversal of provision for credit losses for other financial assets (765) - - Total operating costs and expenses 574,264 700,897 102,059







Income from operations 314,090 304,037 44,270 Interest income (expenses), net 1,027 (1,999) (291) Foreign exchange gain 955 3,018 439 Loss from financial investments - (9,514) (1,385) Fair value adjustments related to Consolidated Trusts 1,759 (553) (81) Change in fair value of financial guarantee derivative (20,133) 24,299 3,538 Other income, net 20,118 11,332 1,650







Income before income taxes and gain from equity in affiliates 317,816 330,620 48,140







Income tax expense (181,035) (52,563) (7,654) Gain from equity in affiliates, net of tax 3,150 6,289 916 Net income 139,931 284,346 41,402 Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interests - - - Net income attributable to X Financial shareholders 139,931 284,346 41,402







Net income 139,931 284,346 41,402 Other comprehensive income, net of tax of nil:





Gain from equity in affiliates 212 2 0 Foreign currency translation adjustments (3,084) (7,261) (1,057) Comprehensive income 137,059 277,087 40,345 Less: comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests - - - Comprehensive income attributable to X Financial shareholders 137,059 277,087 40,345







Net income per share—basic 0.42 0.99 0.14 Net income per share—diluted 0.41 0.97 0.14







Net income per ADS—basic 2.52 5.94 0.86 Net income per ADS—diluted 2.46 5.82 0.85







Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding—basic 331,805,070 288,027,062 288,027,062 Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding—diluted 339,603,359 294,330,508 294,330,508

X Financial Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results









Three Months Ended March 31, (In thousands, except for share and per share data) 2022 2023 2023

RMB RMB USD GAAP net income 139,931 284,346 41,402 Less: Loss from financial investments (net of tax of nil) - (9,514) (1,385) Less: Impairment losses on financial investments (net of tax of nil) - - - Less: Impairment losses on long-term investments (net of tax) - - - Add: Share-based compensation expenses (net of tax of nil) 13,975 12,665 1,844 Non-GAAP adjusted net income 153,906 306,525 44,631







Non-GAAP adjusted net income per share—basic 0.46 1.06 0.15 Non-GAAP adjusted net income per share—diluted 0.45 1.04 0.15







Non-GAAP adjusted net income per ADS—basic 2.76 6.36 0.93 Non-GAAP adjusted net income per ADS—diluted 2.70 6.24 0.91







Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding—basic 331,805,070 288,027,062 288,027,062 Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding—diluted 339,603,359 294,330,508 294,330,508

