KEENON Robotics Shines at NRA Show in the United States, Unveiling Two Innovative Intelligent Robots

CHICAGO, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 20th, the highly anticipated NRA SHOW 2023, the world's largest international catering and hotel supplies exhibition hosted by the National Restaurant Association, took center stage. KEENON Robotics proudly showcased its cutting-edge solutions, presenting two new products: Pickup and T-MAX. With these groundbreaking commercial service robots, KEENON aims to revolutionize the North American service industry, elevating operational efficiency and demonstrating its pioneering technology and exceptional achievements to the industry.

At the forefront of KEENON's lineup were Pickup and T-MAX, two intelligent delivery robots designed to meet specific needs. Pickup, an efficient zero-distance delivery robot, caters to casual dining scenes. Leveraging a multi-modal interactive system, it empowers restaurants to seamlessly transition food pickup services from waiters to customers, ensuring faster and more efficient deliveries. T-MAX, on the other hand, is a long-distance delivery robot specifically tailored for private box scenarios. With long delivery distances, heavy plates, and heightened privacy requirements, T-MAX addresses the growing demand for reliable robot-assisted deliveries.

Over the past year, KEENON Robotics has made remarkable strides in the North American market, establishing a strong presence in various service sectors including catering, hotels, elderly care, cinemas, and supermarkets. Collaborations with renowned hotel groups such as InterContinental Hotels Group (Greater China), Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (Asia Pacific), as well as prestigious establishments like Hilton Washington Dulles Airport, Hilton Lac-Leamy, and Sheraton Albuquerque Uptown Hotel, have solidified KEENON's position as a trusted partner. Notably, strategic alliances with Canadian Pension SGP Purchasing Partner Network, the largest centralized procurement agency in the field, and Syscom, Mexico's largest distributor in the B2B market, have further expanded KEENON's reach, providing services to esteemed catering brands across North America, including Ruby Tuesday, Mandarin Restaurant, Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ, Kumar's, and renowned entertainment venues like The Bicycle Casino&Hotel, Casino Pauma, and LOOK Dine-In Cinema.

As the exclusive robot sponsor of RC SHOW, Canada's largest catering service exhibition, KEENON Robotics proudly provided five intelligent robots, showcasing their capabilities and offering invaluable support throughout the event. Today, KEENON robots are deployed across 36 cities in 21 states (provinces) in North America, delivering professional and tailored intelligent solutions to meet the specific needs of the region. In doing so, KEENON Robotics relieves operational pressures caused by labor shortages and rising costs, while simultaneously enhancing service efficiency and quality through seamless collaboration between robots and service personnel.

KEENON Robotics serves as a beacon of innovation in the commercial service robot industry, renowned for its groundbreaking technical solutions and collaborative partnership strategies. Equipped with advanced artificial intelligence algorithms, machine image recognition, machine vision perception, and autonomous positioning and navigation technologies, KEENON robots provide flexible, reliable, safe, and efficient solutions across various industries.

Mr. Lin Cheng, General Manager of the International Business Department at KEENON Robotics, expressed his honor at participating in NRA SHOW. He emphasized the company's commitment to helping customers enhance work efficiency, improve service quality, and create exceptional experiences. With a steadfast dedication to hotels, elderly care, entertainment, and beyond, KEENON Robotics remains determined to provide even more advanced and intelligent robot solutions, spearheading the application and development of intelligent service robot technology.

As KEENON forges ahead, the company will continue its strategic deployment in the North American market. By championing the new employment model of commercial service robots, KEENON aims to drive cost reductions, efficiency gains, and service quality improvements in the industry.

About KEENON Robotics

KEENON Robotics is a global leader in cutting-edge service robots and solutions that transform the way businesses operate and enhance customer experiences. Since 2010, KEENON Robotics has been at the forefront of the service robot revolution, developing advanced robots for delivery, hospitality, retail, education, and more, that leverage the latest technologies in AI, robotics, and cloud computing. As a trusted partner for businesses around the world, KEENON Robotics is dedicated to creating value and driving innovation, while contributing to the growth of the service robot industry.

