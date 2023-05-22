Stila Cosmetics Appoints Mary Rodrigues As Chief Marketing Officer

GLENDALE, Calif., May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stila Cosmetics ("Stila"), a leading artistry beauty brand, today announced the appointment of Mary Rodrigues as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Rodrigues brings over 25 years of experience in the global beauty and luxury and prestige retail industries. Rodrigues will report to CEO Michelle Kluz and serve as a member of the leadership team, overseeing brand and product marketing, creative, consumer insights, membership, and global communications.

Mary Rodriguez, Stila Cosmetics CMO (PRNewswire)

"I couldn't be more thrilled to welcome Mary to our team," said Michelle Kluz, CEO of Stila. "She is a visionary Brand and Marketing leader who will inject fresh perspective as Stila Cosmetics continues to grow."

Rodrigues was formerly the Senior Vice President of Marketing and E-commerce for RéVive skincare, providing guidance and steady focus to help achieve exceptional growth. Prior to her role at RéVive, Rodrigues was President of indie dermatologist brand, MDSolarSciences. Rodrigues began her career with beauty industry leader Esteé Lauder having leadership roles in marketing and retail store development.

Rodrigues was also selected to join the New York State Mid-Hudson Regional Economic Development Council where she was a member of the Executive Committee and Co-Chair of the Marketing Committee. In 2019, Rodrigues' accomplishments were recognized when she became a recipient of the CEW Top Talent Award.

Press Contact:

stila@infinitycreativeagency.com

Stila Cosmetics (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Stila Cosmetics