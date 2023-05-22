Ferrero debuting Kinder Chocolate and other new products at the 2023 Sweets & Snacks Expo

PARSIPPANY, N.J., May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ferrero North America, one of the fastest growing confections manufacturers in the U.S., will reveal new products and seasonal offerings including Kinder Chocolate at the Annual Sweets & Snacks Expo in Chicago. The announcements reinforce Ferrero's focus on category growth through product innovations and expanded offerings from its power brands to build excitement among retailers, the industry, and consumers.

"Over the past five years, Ferrero has launched several disruptive, top tier innovations in the market, such as Kinder Joy, Kinder Bueno, Ferrero Rocher Tablets, as well as seasonal products that have delivered incremental sales, units and profitability to the confections category," said Jim Klein, Chief Customer Officer, Ferrero USA. "With this year's lineup, our customers and consumers should expect the same level of disruptive innovation that will continue to deliver incremental sales and units by attracting new consumers, enabling Ferrero to continue growing the confections category."

Kinder® Chocolate, arriving in U.S. stores this August, is a milk chocolate bar with creamy, milky filling crafted for kids, loved and shared by all. This treat is the next hit from a growing Kinder power brand that has reached more than $500 million in retail sales since it came to America. In 2017, Ferrero introduced the unique treat-and-toy Kinder Joy to parents in the U.S. and it is now the #1 selling mainstream chocolate innovation in the last five years. The more upscale, "everyday premium" bar Kinder Bueno made its U.S. debut in 2019 and has since grown into a $209 million brand in North America, reaching more than 13 million households. In 2020, Kinder launched chocolate seasonal items which has been steadily growing year over year.

"Kinder, Tic Tac, and our other iconic brands continue to excite current fans and attract new ones with smart, quality innovations," said Catherine Bertrac, Senior Vice President Marketing Kinder and Mainstream Chocolate at Ferrero USA. "We are thrilled to bring new treats like Kinder Chocolate to America and continue building on our tremendous momentum."

Other new products announced by Ferrero include:

Kinder® Chocolate Mini Friends , individually wrapped treats with classic Kinder taste and festive seasonal graphics that are designed for sharing, treating, and decorating. Available for the 2023 Holiday and 2024 Easter seasons.

Ferrero Rocher® Golden Eggs: Made up of layers of crunchy hazelnut pieces, refined chocolate, and exquisite creamy filling, Ferrero Rocher Golden Eggs offer a wonderful multisensorial taste experience that is sure to delight during the Easter season. Available in milk, white, and dark chocolate.

Ferrero Rocher® Hollow Egg: Made with deliciously smooth milk chocolate and crunchy hazelnut pieces, Ferrero Rocher Hollow Eggs are the perfect seasonal item for gifting during the Easter season.

Keebler® Chips Deluxe Fudgy: A delicious new cookie made with sweet Chocolatey Chips and indulgent Fudge Chunks, this innovation will help you discover how Chip Deluxe Fudgy excites your senses in every bite. Available nationwide this summer.

Royal Dansk® Danish Butter Cookies Carton Box: Get your favorite butter cookies all year long at select retailers near you. Enjoy the iconic pretzel, vanilla ring, coconut style, and country style cookie to accompany tea, coffee, or simply a moment of sweet satisfaction. This product contains two foil wrapped trays to keep your cookies fresh and will be available in January 2024 .

Driven by the success and innovation of its iconic brands, Ferrero continues to expand and invest in the United States. A new chocolate processing facility and a Kinder Bueno production line are currently under construction at the company's manufacturing center in Bloomington, IL. An Innovation Center including new R&D labs is set to open this year in Chicago's historic Marshall Field Building.

In addition to new innovations, Ferrero is sharing its expertise in sustainability at the Expo. As part of NCA's Supplier Showcase education sessions, Packaging Sustainability Manager Jeffrey Herron and Vice President of Institutional Affairs Kelly Smith will give a presentation about Ferrero's approach to packaging and recycling in the United States on the Innovation Stage.

Ferrero is at Booth # 12048 on the Sweets & Snacks Expo floor. For more information, visit ferreronorthamerica.com.

About Ferrero

The Ferrero Group brings joy to people around the world with beloved treats including Kinder®, Nutella®, Ferrero Rocher® and Tic Tac®. Ferrero Group is one of the world's largest sweet-packaged food companies, with over 35 iconic brands sold in more than 170 countries. More than 38,000 "Ferrerians" are committed to helping people celebrate life's special moments with high-quality products. Commitment to the planet and communities in which we operate are at the heart of Ferrero Group's family culture. Our programs and partnerships ensure our work is environmentally sustainable and beneficial to local communities.

Ferrero entered the North American market in 1969 and has grown to more than 5,100 employees in 15 plants and warehouses, and eight offices in North America across the United States, Canada and the Caribbean. It has expanded its presence and portfolio with the addition of iconic brands such as Butterfinger®, CRUNCH®, Keebler®, Famous Amos®, Mother's Cookies®, and other distinctive cookie and chocolate brands. Follow @FerreroNACorp on Twitter and Instagram. www.ferreronorthamerica.com.

Contacts:

Hugh McMullen

Cheryll Forsatz

hugh.mcmullen@ferrero.com

cheryll.forsatz@ferrero.com

740-707-7493

732-672-5917

