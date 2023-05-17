Cohen Veterans Network Named Among "Best Places To Work in Healthcare" in 2023

CVN Recognized as an Outstanding Employer as the Organization Provides High-Quality, Accessible Mental Health Services to Veterans, Active Duty Service Members and Their Families

STAMFORD, Conn., May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen Veterans Network (CVN), a not-for-profit philanthropic organization that serves post-9/11 veterans, active duty service members and their families through a nationwide system of mental health clinics, has been named by Modern Healthcare as one of the 2023 Best Places to Work in Healthcare. Today, CVN, which was established by philanthropist Steven A. Cohen in 2016, employs 64 headquarters team members to support its 23 Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinics across the country.

(PRNewsfoto/Cohen Veterans Network) (PRNewswire)

"We are thrilled to be named a Best Place to Work in Healthcare, which is a direct reflection of our exceptional team," says Cohen Veterans Network President and CEO Dr. Anthony Hassan. "It is their pursuit of excellence, drive towards innovation and deep commitment to our mission that enables us to create an environment that allows our clinics to deliver the highest standard of care to our veteran and military communities. This recognition serves as a testament to how our team shows up each day for our organization, each other, and our clients."

CVN is among just 150 organizations named Best Places to Work in Healthcare, which identifies and recognizes outstanding employers in the healthcare industry nationwide. Modern Healthcare partners with Workforce Research Group on the assessment process, which includes an extensive employee survey.

"At CVN, we value openness and collaboration," says CVN Senior Vice President of Human Resources & Administration Johanna Longo. "All employees have a voice and are encouraged to contribute their ideas. We strive to foster an environment where our people are respected, supported, and inspired, which results in an outstanding company culture and care for our clients."

CVN's ranking on the Best Places list will be announced and celebrated at the 2023 Best Places to Work in Healthcare Awards Gala taking place Sept. 28 in Chicago.

"An uncertain economy, staffing shortages and increasing demands for flexibility and remote work opportunities are forcing every business in the industry to focus on attracting and retaining talent in unprecedented ways," says Dan Peres, president of Modern Healthcare. "The 2023 Best Places to Work winners proved the value of understanding what employees want — and need — today. The healthcare industry is going through a period of extraordinary change. Having the right people in place is more critical than ever, and the winning workplaces understand that taking care of employees is central to business success."

Since its inception in April 2016, CVN has cared for over 53,000 clients and provided over 450,000 clinical sessions. Treatment is available for a variety of mental health challenges including depression, anxiety, adjustment issues, anger, PTSD, grief and loss, family issues, transition challenges, relationship problems, and children's behavioral problems. CVN care is available to all post-9/11 veterans, including the National Guard and Reserves, active duty service members with a TRICARE referral, as well as the entire military family, including parents, siblings, spouses or partners, children, caregivers, and others. Services are available in person or via CVN Telehealth, face-to-face video therapy.

ABOUT COHEN VETERANS NETWORK

Cohen Veterans Network (CVN) is a 501(c)(3) national not-for-profit philanthropic organization for post-9/11 veterans, active duty service members and their families. CVN focuses on improving mental health outcomes, operating a network of outpatient mental health clinics in high-need communities, in which trained clinicians deliver holistic evidence-based care to treat mental health conditions. It was established in 2016 by philanthropist Steven A. Cohen with a commitment of $275 million to build the network. Learn more about CVN at cohenveteransnetwork.org.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cohen Veterans Network