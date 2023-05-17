CENTEGIX® Launches Safety Blueprint™ Industry-First Dynamic Digital Mapping Solution to Optimize Safety Planning and Incident Response

Innovative technology combines real-time alerts and GPS/GIS location detail of safety assets with a multi-layered map that includes building floor plans and exterior spaces

ATLANTA, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CENTEGIX , the leader in incident response solutions, today announced an innovative, first-of-its-kind digital mapping solution, Safety Blueprint , that provides a dynamic, multilayered map of all campus facilities and spaces, including the precise location of all safety assets, to optimize incident management, emergency response, and safety planning.

Ideal for schools, healthcare facilities, government facilities, private business campuses, and more, CENTEGIX Safety Blueprint provides a user-editable architecture map of all buildings and spaces, overlaid with safety and security assets such as AED, fire alarm, first aid kits and extinguishers, cameras, and access control technology points. Additional layers can be added enabling multiple departments to view their own department-level assets and share the precise location and details for each asset. Assets also have digital tags that allow customers to manage expiration dates with custom notifications. Users can easily update and edit the architecture map at any time without having to re-engage an architect for every change to a floor plan, large or small. Changes made to the core map are immediately reflected on all existing layers. Safety Blueprint can also be used for evacuation and reunification planning, new construction, or temporary building planning and installation.

Safety Blueprint is available as a stand-alone product or integrated seamlessly with CENTEGIX's CrisisAlert™, the wearable panic button for incident response, creating a multilayered safety solution connecting staff badges, facility maps, strobes, intercoms, and screens, to campus first responders and 911 dispatch. Used together, these technologies empower users to prevent, prepare for, and instantly respond to any safety incident from the everyday to extreme campus-wide emergencies.

"Safety Blueprint is innovative technology and an industry first. CrisisAlert is the only incident response solution that delivers precise room-level location information, and we understand how important "location" and mapping situational awareness are to safety planning. We heard from our customers that they wanted real-time visibility of their facilities and outdoor spaces, including the location of security assets. There is no other solution on the market that offers a true interactive 'live' map that can be easily updated and shared as needed to meet the needs of multiple departments across an organization," said Brent Cobb, CEO of CENTEGIX. "Live, dynamic mapping capabilities improve situational awareness, response times, planning, and communication, all of which are crucial for maintaining a safe and secure environment in schools, the workplace, or public spaces."

Key features of CENTEGIX Safety Blueprint include:

Dynamic, cloud-based, user-editable digital map enables users to make architectural changes on their own, add assets of all types to the map at any time, and update labels; maps can be shared and rolled back to previous versions.

Scaled architectural drawings for each floor of every campus building, layered with safety assets and combined with satellite street imagery and gridded overlays, provide real-world visualization for emergency planners and responders .

Precise location of all safety assets, including AED, fire extinguisher, ingress/egress, video surveillance, gas shutoff, water shutoff, and access control, equip campus safety teams with critical information to help mitigate harm during an emergency.

Site-specific labeling for all internal and external building features, campus spaces, and surrounding roads and safety and security assets; room colors map to indicate grade levels and/or rooms with special needs or dedicated security assets adds another layer of visual communication for responders that may not be familiar with a campus.

Secure sharing of maps that allows county agencies to receive a log-in from customers and download the current map version or use the Safety Blueprint application for real-time and up-to-date visualization. Customers can also provide the county with their own version of the map for disaster recovery planning like hurricane evacuations, including asset management specific to the county's needs.

"The minute we receive a map in an architectural drawing or PDF is the minute it is out of date! Snapshots in time solve today's problem, but they create another set of problems and cost. If I have to call an architect or vendor to update maps, then I am wasting time and money," said Chris Farkas, COO, Hillsborough County Public Schools. "That is why CENTEGIX's Safety Blueprint is the best of both worlds: we can make updates in real-time and we don't have to spend money every time we make a change, like consolidating rooms or adding a mobile classroom. The asset management and inventory management capability is icing on the cake."

About CENTEGIX

CENTEGIX is the leader in incident response solutions and a provider of safety tools for planning, prevention, and response. CrisisAlert™ is the fastest and easiest way for staff to get help in any emergency, from the everyday to the extreme. Safety Blueprint™ is the first dynamic digital mapping solution that optimizes safety planning. Enhanced Visitor Management is the only visitor management solution that provides real-time and historical visitor locating capabilities. CENTEGIX creates safer spaces with innovative technology to empower and protect people. Leaders nationwide trust our solutions to provide confidence and support to employees in over 11,000 locations. For more information on CENTEGIX Safety Blueprint, visit www.centegix.com/safety-blueprint/.

