Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun to Speak at Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference June 2

Published: May. 17, 2023 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago

ARLINGTON, Va., May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing [NYSE: BA] Chief Executive Officer Dave Calhoun will speak at Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference on June 2nd at 8:00 a.m. ET.

Visit https://kvgo.com/bernstein-2023-39th-annual-sdc/boeing-june-2023 to access a link to the live broadcast of the conference. Individuals should check the website prior to the session to ensure access to the audio stream.

