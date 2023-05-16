NASDAQ's Premier Inc. Awards Strands of Faith with Historic Contract to Supply 4,400 Hospitals Across the US with Textured Hair Products

NASDAQ's Premier Inc. Awards Strands of Faith with Historic Contract to Supply 4,400 Hospitals Across the US with Textured Hair Products

PEARL, Miss., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Strands of Faith, a beauty brand dedicated to providing clean hair care solutions for textured hair and promoting mental wellness and self-love, has achieved a significant milestone. The company has been awarded a contract to supply its line of textured hair products to hospitals across the United States, making it one of the first in the new category of "Ethnic, Scalp, and Skincare" to receive such a contract. This partnership will allow Strands of Faith to expand its distribution network while increasing its visibility in the healthcare industry.

Ameka Coleman, Founder of Strands of Faith, showcasing the line of clean hair care products for textured hair that will be supplied to hospitals across the United States, promoting equitable and clean beauty hair care for patients. (PRNewswire)

It's crucial to address these disparities and strive for equitable care regardless of race.

For Black patients, access to adequate healthcare has been an ongoing struggle, including basic patient needs such as hair care. The disparity in knowledge and training related to the care of textured hair in the healthcare industry has often led to inadequate treatment for patients. However, this partnership marks progress towards addressing this disparity, as Strands of Faith is working with Premier to provide high-quality products for patients with textured hair in hospitals across the United States.

Ameka Coleman, Founder of Strands of Faith, expressed her enthusiasm for partnering with Premier. As someone who had worked in the healthcare field in the past, Coleman called this opportunity a "full circle moment," and sees it as an extension of the company's mission to improve the well-being and mental health of their customers and the hospital's patients through their products. Coleman stated, "Studies have consistently revealed the presence of racial inequities and unconscious bias within the United States healthcare system. These biases also extend into haircare. I am super excited that this partnership will allow for a more equitable healthcare landscape." This collaboration represents a step in the right direction.

She also shared that she is excited because in her previous career she used to work in hospitals as a clinical research professional. So, to now be on the other end with supplying products from her own company is surreal and a blessing. Coleman's main goal has been to create intentional hair care products for textured hair that have historically been underrepresented. Therefore, receiving the opportunity to be awarded for this new ethnic care category is a dream come true.

Strands of Faith's product line, including conditioners, shampoos, and stylers are specifically designed to keep patients' textured hair cleansed and moisturized during their hospital stay. These non-toxic formulas are free of sulfates, silicones, parabens, mineral oil, phthalates, and paraffins, making them a safe and healthy choice for patients and their families.

Strands of Faith has been recognized for its mission of promoting self-love and this partnership with hospitals further demonstrates their dedication to providing clean beauty products for multicultural textures, improving the mental health and well-being of women, and bringing communities together.

As collaborations between hospitals within the Premier, Inc. system begin to take place, Strands of Faith will begin supplying its products to a variety of hospitals. For more information about Strands of Faith and its products, please visit their website at www.strandsoffaith.com or contact Ameka Coleman at 601-724-9277 at press@strandsoffaith.com

About Strands of Faith: Founded in 2018, SOF's ayurvedic and botanical formulas work to nourish, restore, and refresh textured strands while increasing moisture-length retention and overall healthy hair and scalp. The company's non-toxic formulas are intentionally designed for textured strands and part of their commitment and brand experience is to end global texturism by promoting mental wellness and self-love.

About Premier, Inc.: Premier is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of approximately 4,400 U.S. hospitals and health systems. For more information, please visit https://premierinc.com/suppliers.

We are a purpose-driven beauty brand, committed to ending global texturism by promoting mental wellness and self-love through our non-toxic formulas designed intentionally for textured strands to nourish, restore, and refresh while increasing moisture-length retention and overall healthy hair and scalp. (PRNewswire)

SOURCE Strands of Faith