Liberty Bankers Insurance Group and EasyHealth Medical Solutions Announce Partnership to Support Clinical Care for Medicare Members

The partnership builds on the companies' shared mission to deliver outstanding member experience and improved quality of care.

DALLAS, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberty Bankers Insurance Group (LBIG), a provider of life, health, and financial products, and EasyHealth Medical Solutions, a technology-enabled care delivery organization, announced a new partnership to deliver clinical services to Medicare Supplement members. This partnership will ensure these members fully leverage their Medicare Supplement benefits to achieve superior health outcomes.

Liberty Bankers Insurance Group (PRNewswire)

EasyHealth believes care for seniors needs to meet the member where they are, particularly in the comfort of their own home through virtual care delivery, to achieve exceptional experiences. Many seniors do not receive a comprehensive health assessment today. Together, EasyHealth and Liberty Bankers Insurance Group will close this gap.

"Our clinical services ensure a comprehensive assessment of member clinical needs, as well as Social Determinants of Health. Our goal is to determine the unique needs of each member and provide them an exceptional healthcare experience," said Dr. TK Desai, the president and chief medical officer of EasyHealth.

This unique clinical delivery partnership will promote an unmatched member experience and is able to reach members nationwide. LBIG has identified more than 16,000 members across nine states who will benefit from an EasyHealth clinical assessment.

"We are incredibly excited to bring this value-added service to our members, a truly transformational offering to support their overall health and wellness," said Brian Clark, executive vice president and chief marketing officer of Liberty Bankers Insurance Group.

Liberty Bankers Insurance Group

Based in Dallas, Texas, Liberty Bankers Insurance Group (LBIG) is a nationally recognized and respected insurance group that offers a variety of life, health, and financial products. Rated A- Excellent by AM Best, LBIG is comprised of American Monumental Life Insurance Company, American Benefit Life Insurance Company, Capitol Life Insurance Company, and Liberty Bankers Life Insurance Company.

More information is available at www.lbig.com.

EasyHealth Medical Solutions

Based in Beverly Hills, California is a clinical services organization leveraging a combination of virtual care, in-office visits, and in-home visits to optimize member experience and improved health outcomes. EasyHealth functions as an extension of their health plan and medical group partners. Providing clinical services in a multi-modal delivery model enables comprehensive clinical profiles to further support health plan and medical group performance in support of value-based care.

Liberty Bankers Insurance Group

Kim Neeley

(800) 731-4300

marketing@lbig.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Liberty Bankers Insurance Group