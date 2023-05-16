Greenway Telehealth™ Among Top-Reviewed Platforms in KLAS 2023 Telehealth Report

TAMPA, Fla., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenway Health, a leading health information technology services provider, announced its Greenway Telehealth solution rated in the top five of KLAS 2023 EMR-centric virtual care platforms. In addition, Greenway Telehealth placed second as "top of mind" when making purchasing decisions for EMR-centric virtual care platforms.

The Telehealth 2023 Report recently published by KLAS, a research organization that evaluates healthcare vendors based on unbiased feedback from users, aims to analyze the current trends in telehealth solution options and identifies the key factors influencing purchase decisions and replacements.

"This recognition from KLAS validates Greenway's commitment to helping our clients and providers improve their workflow efficiency and quality of patient care – wherever our patients may be located," said David Cohen, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Greenway Health. "We are grateful to KLAS and our clients for this honor and look forward to continuing our commitment to offering a secure, remote, and client-centric telehealth service aimed at enhancing the provider and patient experience."

Greenway Telehealth received positive feedback from clients regarding various aspects of its services, including Greenway's culture, loyalty, operations, relationship, and product. In addition, during the KLAS interviews, clients highlighted their appreciation of the convenience and ease of use Greenway Telehealth offers by being fully integrated into the electronic health record and practice management system.

To learn more about Greenway Telehealth and how this solution can benefit providers, visit https://www.greenwayhealth.com/solutions/telehealth

About Greenway Health

Greenway Health provides electronic health records (EHR), practice management, and revenue cycle management solutions that help practices in multiple specialties grow profitably, remain compliant, work more efficiently, and improve patient outcomes. Its team of clinical, financial, and technology experts serves as trusted advisors, committed to enabling successful providers, empowering patients, and building healthier communities. Greenway works with more than 55,000 providers across multiple specialties, translating into millions of lives touched daily by its solutions. For more information on Greenway and its holistic solutions, visit www.greenwayhealth.com, call 877-537-0063, or follow Greenway on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About KLAS

KLAS is a data-driven company on a mission to improve the world's healthcare by enabling provider and payer voices to be heard and counted. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals, KLAS collects insights on software, services, and medical equipment to deliver reports, trending data, and statistical overviews. KLAS data is accurate, honest, and impartial. The research directly reflects the voice of healthcare professionals and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. To learn more about KLAS and the insights we provide, visit KLASresearch.com.

