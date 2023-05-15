Richard Lynch, Antony Nettleton Named New Leaders of CPA Business at Sikich

CHICAGO, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sikich announced today that partners Richard Lynch and Antony Nettleton will take over as managing partners of its CPA business. This role was previously held by Tom Krehbiel, who will retire at the end of the year.

Sikich LLP is a global company specializing in technology-enabled professional services. (PRNewsfoto/Sikich) (PRNewswire)

"Antony and Richard both have an entrepreneurial spirit and client-focused mindset that will serve our CPA business well," said Chris Geier, Sikich CEO. "As partners and market leaders, they've showcased an innate ability to develop strong teams, drive growth and demonstrate operational excellence. Now, as managing partners, I look forward to seeing Antony and Richard drive continued growth in our CPA business."

As managing partners, Lynch and Nettleton will oversee the ongoing growth and strategic vision of the CPA business, including attracting new clients, enhancing processes and continuing to develop Sikich's team of experts. The company's CPA business offers accounting, audit, tax and consulting services to organizations in the private, not-for-profit and government sectors with a focus on helping organizations achieve financial stability and meet business goals.

Richard Lynch joined Sikich in 2011 as a not-for-profit and higher education partner, later becoming the partner-in-charge of the company's not-for-profit sector and Central Illinois market lead. Prior to joining Sikich, Lynch served as a director at RSM. Antony Nettleton joined Sikich in 2020 as partner-in-charge of Sikich's assurance practice, later assuming responsibility of the Northern Illinois market. He previously served as global leader of assurance, quality and enterprise risk at Grant Thornton International.

Krehbiel joined Sikich in 1989. He will continue to support Lynch and Nettleton in the transition to managing partners, CPA, and will officially retire on January 1, 2024.

About Sikich LLP

Sikich LLP is a global company specializing in technology-enabled professional services. With more than 1,600 employees, Sikich draws on a diverse portfolio of technology solutions to deliver transformative digital strategies and ranks as one of the largest CPA firms in the United States. From corporations and not-for-profits to state and local governments and federal agencies, Sikich clients utilize a broad spectrum of services* and products to help them improve performance and achieve long-term, strategic goals.

*Securities offered through Sikich Corporate Finance LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through Sikich Financial, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sikich