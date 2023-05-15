PACSUN RAISES THE BAR FOR RESALE AND STREETWEAR WITH LAUNCH OF SECOND PS RESERVE SPACE IN LOS ANGELES

Retailer Unveils Latest PS Reserve Buildout at Glendale Galleria with Launch of "Peace & Water" Collection in Partnership with Miki Guerra, CEO & Founder of The Magnolia Park

LOS ANGELES, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Pacsun continues its expansion of PS Reserve, the custom-curated resell platform for limited-edition streetwear apparel, sneakers, and accessories, created in partnership between Magnolia Park owner and CEO Miki Guerra and Pacsun.

PS Reserve (PRNewswire)

Continuing the momentum of the resale initiative, Pacsun officially unveiled its latest dedicated PS Reserve space at Glendale Galleria over the weekend. The PS Reserve section, headlined in neon, is showcased against sleek marble walls with glass displays spotlighting each individually curated piece. This marks the second PS Reserve space in Southern California, following the first full wall in-store installment that debuted at Pacsun's Fashion Island location in December 2022.

In conjunction with the launch, Pacsun and Guerra unveiled the "Peace & Water" collection by Miki and New Era Cap. The exciting release showcases headwear styles in vibrant colors adorned with the iconic LA logo, paying homage to the roots of both brands.

"Growing up in the San Fernando Valley it is a childhood dream come true to see my family and company name (Mag Park) in bright lights inside of Pacsun. I'm extremely excited to continue to tell stories through my headwear design process, as well as curating an in store experience in an amazing city like Glendale, CA.," said Guerra.

To celebrate the new space, Pacsun hosted an intimate event at its Glendale Galleria store over the weekend, where limited quantities of the "Peace & Water" were available for purchase exclusively during the festivities, giving attendees premiere access to the fresh pieces. In addition to a first-look, guests enjoyed live entertainment with DJ sets by DJ Rell , refreshing drinks from a mocktail bar, food, and personalization at a DIY station. Pacsun also hosted a livestream with Guerra to give followers inside access to the fun and the opportunity to shop PS Reserve and "Peace & Water" digitally in real-time.

"Since its inception two years ago, PS Reserve has become the go-to destination for the latest in resale streetwear fashion, and it's great to see the initiative grow and be able to give our community more access to it in-store, in addition to online," said Richard Cox, VP of Men's Merchandising at Pacsun. "When we open a new shop, we like to offer up a new headwear drop together with the opening as an exclusive offering for the moment, and our consumers had an amazing response to the "Peace & Water" collection over the weekend."

PS Reserve regularly launches new collections every month to offer exclusive access to the most-coveted brands and ensure that consumers remain at the vanguard of trendsetting styles. "Peace & Water" is the third headwear launch under PR Reserve. In December 2022, "Pink Mocha" and "Friends" collection were introduced in tandem with the Fashion Island PS Reserve space, and Pacsun plans to continue a similar cadence with new space openings in the future.

PS Reserve is available to shop now at Pacsun.com and select locations.

Imagery of the collection and from the event can be accessed HERE .

Peace & Water collection by Miki and New Era Cap (PRNewswire)

Pacsun Logo (PRNewswire)

