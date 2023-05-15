EdgeConneX Expands Cloud Access with Megaport in Three U.S. Cities

Accelerates hybrid cloud and multi-cloud capabilities for customers in EdgeConneX Atlanta, Detroit, and Miami data centers

HERNDON, Va., May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EdgeConneX ®, the pioneer in global Hyperlocal to Hyperscale Data Center Solutions, announced that Megaport, the leading Network as a Service (NaaS) provider, is expanding its Software Defined Network (SDN) to three EdgeConneX data centers, including Atlanta02 , Detroit , and Miami02. This multi-city deployment accelerates hybrid cloud and multi-cloud capabilities for EdgeConneX customers across these key markets.

(PRNewsfoto/EdgeConneX) (PRNewswire)

The power of the Megaport network is that organizations can deploy private point-to-point connectivity between any location on Megaport's global network, including on-demand access to the world's leading global cloud providers from their SDN platform. Now in nine EdgeConneX data centers globally, customers can avoid the public internet and establish secure, direct, and dedicated connections between their EdgeConneX data center environment and the cloud, supporting their data growth and localization of mission-critical applications.

The Cloud is Better at the Edge:

As reported recently, 94% of enterprises use cloud services to reduce costs and increase security, with 80% of companies reporting operation improvements after adopting the cloud.[1]

With the increase in cloud-based IT architectures, organizations must modernize their cloud connectivity strategy. By tapping into Megaport at an EdgeConneX data center, businesses with global IT footprints can also utilize IT backbone capacity between service regions, cloud regions, and data centers in near real-time. EdgeConneX empowers organizations to overcome common barriers to adoption and improve performance and economics.

QUOTES:

Aron Smith, Vice President of Product Management at EdgeConneX:

"Megaport brings high value to in-region organizations who seek to adopt hybrid cloud and multi-cloud architectures. By leveraging Megaport on-ramps in key data center locations across our portfolio, EdgeConneX customers can achieve secure, reliable low-latency connections between production and secondary environments through the various on-demand connectivity options available on the platform."

Matt Simpson, VP of Global Business Development at Megaport:

"EdgeConneX' global data centers and cloud interconnection ecosystem presents a win for companies that require high cloud availability. Megaport customers can easily and securely connect to their cloud services over Megaport's software-defined network in a scalable and cost-efficient way."

Follow EdgeConneX latest news and developments:

About EdgeConneX

Backed by EQT Infrastructure, part of the global investment organization EQT, EdgeConneX provides a full range of sustainable data center solutions worldwide. We work closely with our customers to offer choices in location, scale, and type of facility, from Hyperlocal to Hyperscale. EdgeConneX is a global leader in anytime, anywhere, and any scale data center services for a diverse portfolio of industries, including Content, Cloud, Networks, Gaming, Automotive, SaaS, IoT, HPC, Security, and more. With a mission predicated on taking care of our customers, our people, and our planet, EdgeConneX strives to Empower Your Edge. For more information, please visit edgeconnex.com .

About Megaport

Megaport is a leading provider of Network as a Service (NaaS) solutions. The company's global Software Defined Network (SDN) helps businesses rapidly connect their network to services via an easy-to-use portal or our open API. Megaport offers agile networking capabilities that reduce operating costs and increase speed to market compared to traditional networking solutions. Megaport partners with the world's top cloud service providers as well as the largest data centre operators, systems integrators, and managed service providers in the world. Megaport is an ISO/IEC 27001-certified company.

[1] Zippia. "25 Amazing Cloud Adoption Statistics [2023]: Cloud Migration, Computing, And More" Dec. 19, 2022, https://www.zippia.com/advice/cloud-adoption-statistics/

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE EdgeConneX