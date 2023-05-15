Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Mavco Insurance Group

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of Perth, Western Australia-based Mavco Insurance Group. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Mavco is a general insurance broker and risk management firm serving corporate clients throughout Australia and internationally. Mavco's areas of expertise include construction, health, engineering, mining and financial services. Jonathan Winter, Daniel Waters, Stephen Hughes, Rodney Aylmore and their team will relocate to Gallagher's Perth and Adelaide offices under the direction of Sarah Lyons, head of retail property/casualty brokerage operations for Gallagher in Australia.

"Mavco has an excellent record of growth and client-focused service, and their market expertise will expand our capabilities in the region," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO. "I am very pleased to welcome Jonathan, Daniel, Stephen, Rodney and their associates to our growing, global team."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Gallagher provides these services in approximately 130 countries around the world through its owned operations and a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

