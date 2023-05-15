Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management and Flash Entertainment join forces to form an events, entertainment, and venue management powerhouse

Global ambitions set as 'Ethara' is launched in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management (ADMM) and Flash Entertainment (Flash) have officially integrated their activities and operations, combining the complementary expertise of the two entities to launch a new powerhouse that will shape the future of events, entertainment, and venue management throughout the Middle East and beyond.

The company has been named 'Ethara' - meaning 'thrill' in Arabic - and launches today (May 15). Its ambition is to shape the untapped and unique opportunities in the live events space while continuing to deliver growth that has firmly positioned the Middle East on the global entertainment stage.

Ethara is led by Saif Al Noaimi, formerly the CEO of Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management and Board Member of Flash Entertainment, who will bring his proven leadership to drive commercial expansion across new markets.

Al Noaimi, CEO of Ethara, said: "By combining our strengths, we are perfectly positioned to make memorable moments that matter. By integrating the activities and operations of two of Abu Dhabi's pioneering entertainment and event management titans, Ethara will further establish the Emirate as an economic engine in the entertainment, event management, and sports industries, locally, regionally, and internationally."

He added: "We have an unrivalled wealth of expertise, experience, knowledge and skills, which will propel Ethara's success far beyond what either company could achieve alone – all powered by world-class creativity and innovation."

ADMM and Flash have collectively conceptualised, produced, promoted, and delivered over 700 major events to more than 16 million fans in the 15 years since their inception. These events have included the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yasalam After-Race Concerts, Mubadala World Tennis Championships, FIFA Club World Cup, AFC Asian Cup, NBA Abu Dhabi Games, UFC, national celebrations and festivals, as well as many more spanning sport, music, culture, entertainment, corporate, and MICE events.

Ethara welcomes the teams from both organisations under the new entity across offices in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Riyadh. Through the combination of expertise, Ethara will now seek to drive reach through an innovative approach to technology and future-focused ambitions across key markets.

"Ethara provides an exceptional platform to realise our collective potential and create experiences of the future, today," said Al Noaimi. "Ethara is a people-first event, and entertainment powerhouse that promotes and delivers best-in-class experiences."

Ethara will continue to manage and oversee an impressive portfolio of assets, including: Etihad Park, the region's largest open air venue; Etihad Arena, the Middle East's largest indoor multi-purpose, state-of-the-art entertainment venue; Abu Dhabi's iconic Formula 1® circuit, Yas Marina Circuit; along with the Yas Conference Centre, offering versatile conference, meeting and events spaces with stunning Yas Island views.

The company will also nurture and enhance existing relationships with local and international partners, which have been established since the inception of both organisations, as well as creating new partnerships that will see future, first-to-market events, ideas and activations.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2077286/Ethara.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2077285/CEO_Saif_Al_Noaimi.jpg

