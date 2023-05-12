Skincare Tech Brand AMIRO Celebrates Mother's Day with a Heart-warming Campaign

SHENZHEN, China, May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AMIRO, the leading beauty and skincare technology brand has launched a special campaign in honor of the upcoming Mother's Day to pay tribute to mothers worldwide. AMIRO's Mother's Day campaign includes a range of offerings on their best products to help customers pamper themselves and their loved ones on this notable event.

To elevate the occasion, AMIRO has also released a touching video that highlights the bond between a mother and daughter and the importance of cherishing special moments spent together.

The video centers on a daughter's perspective of her mother. Throughout her life, the daughter reflects on how her mother has always been there to support and care for her, which gives her strength and support. However, the daughter realizes that there are many instances when no one is looking out for her mother in her own vulnerable times.

As a way of appreciation and to reciprocate her love and support, the daughter gifts her mother the experience of AMIRO's products, which helps her mother feel confident, revitalized, and loved. The video's key message is that companionship is the best gift of all, and that AMIRO is there to support all women in their journey through life. The video is a touching tribute to the mothers out there and goes perfectly with the theme of the campaign.

AMIRO's Mother's Day campaign is all about celebrating the love and companionship between mothers and daughters, as well as about inspiring women to feel beautiful and confident in their skin. Recognizing that aging is a natural process that can be a sensitive subject, AMIRO does not advocate for reversing time. Instead, the brand empowers women to confront the effects of aging with bravery and embrace their natural beauty.

During the Mother's Day campaign runs from May 4th to May 14th, numerous users participate in the AMIRO's giveaway program on social media to share their experiences of at-home skincare with their beloved mothers. Meanwhile, the brand is offering several discounts on its showcase items. Notable offers include $70 off the R1 Pro, which is a high radiofrequency skincare device designed to provide professional skin care on the go, along with two free gels.

Other significant offers include $200 off the S1, the professional-grade skin tightening machine; $40 off the R-Eye eye radiofrequency device, with a free box of eye masks; $70 off the Light Therapy Mask, along with two free boxes of B3 masks; and a free makeup brush (worth $20) for orders that reach $380 and over.

Mother's Day offer allows the opportunity for anyone who wishes to honor their mothers with the tools to make them feel confident and beautiful, just as they have done so for us in abundance throughout our lives. AMIRO invites everyone to join this celebration and to take advantage of its special deals.

For more information about AMIRO and their products, visit their website at https://amirobeauty.com/.

About AMIRO

AMIRO, a beauty and skincare technology brand founded in 2015, is committed to creating a series of technologically advanced home beauty and personal care electronic products. With over 38 international design awards, AMIRO is a skincare partner that provides portable, short-acting, and long-lasting solutions to improve skincare efficiency.

Upholding the idea of "Revitalize beauty through science", AMIRO's products are designed to be affordable, high-quality, and backed by clinical data. With a commitment to sustainability and innovation, AMIRO is dedicated to providing skincare solutions that make women feel confident and beautiful at any age.

