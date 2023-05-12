Daily Associated News: WANNABE GROUP Chairman Young-cheol Jeon, Social Contribution and Realization of Social Value Worldwide

"Cooperation with The International Relief Organization, active social action of international sharing"

SEOUL, South Korea, May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WANNABE GROUP was established in 2016 as a concrete implementation of the "self-sustaining welfare system" that Chairman Young-cheol Jeon had been promoting to help youth in crisis. WANNABE GROUP aims to help people with weak information and technology skills to adapt to the times and settle down safely in the era of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

All shares and profit distributions of the holding company, WANNABE DATA Co., Ltd. are reserved for the Kangaroo Foundation, a welfare foundation. Chairman Young-cheol Jeon's management philosophy is that business is a social movement. This social movement leads to the practice of compassionate capitalism. WANNABE GROUP has been conducting sharing campaigns for low-income people, youth in crisis, and the elderly across the country for a world that lives together.

The Kangaroo Foundation (Chairman Soon-sun Park) was founded in 2019 and runs the "Kangaroo Movement" campaign to help youth in crisis families by fusing welfare with a system of cooperation between local businesses, companies, and organizations. WANNABE M Volunteer Corps is leading the way in creating a warmer society by delivering daily necessities and sponsorship money every month to help the elderly suffering outside the system, and conducting various volunteer activities such as cleaning and repairing residences. In March, WANNABE M volunteers simultaneously held a campaign to help neighbors in 14 metropolitan cities and provinces across the country, including Gwangju, Chungnam, and Daejeon. Donated goods were delivered to socially vulnerable people such as the elderly living alone who were marginalized.

Chairman Young-cheol Jeon said, "There are more than 500,000 children and adolescents in South Korea alone who are being neglected due to difficulties such as family problems and school bullying. WANNABE GROUP and The International Relief Organization will continue to do our best to protect youth around the world who are not protected at home."

