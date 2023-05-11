Masdar and IRENA to collaborate on setting a roadmap to triple global renewable energy capacity by 2030

MoU expected to generate knowledge that provides a global baseline for renewable energy

Signed on the sidelines of the first-of-its-kind UAE Climate Tech Forum

Collaboration between IRENA and Masdar will highlight global renewable energy targets for 2030 and outline challenges and recommendations for action ahead of COP28

ABU DHABI, UAE, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company PJSC – Masdar, one of the world's leading clean energy companies, has signed an agreement with the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) to cooperate on a major international knowledge project setting out the means to triple global renewable energy capacity by 2030.

During the UAE Climate Tech Forum in Abu Dhabi, Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, CEO of Masdar, and Gauri Singh, Deputy Director-General of IRENA, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on a project for COP28 that will outline global targets for renewable energy by 2030. (PRNewsfoto/Masdar) (PRNewswire)

During the UAE Climate Tech Forum in Abu Dhabi, Masdar and IRENA signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on a project for COP28 that will outline global targets for renewable energy by 2030.

The MoU was signed in the presence of HE Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Chairman of Masdar, and COP28 President-Designate, by Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, CEO of Masdar, and Gauri Singh, Deputy Director-General of IRENA.

The main objective of the project is to establish a global baseline for renewable energy, with a focus on solar, wind, hydropower, geothermal, and other technologies including battery storage, complemented by region-specific data.

HE Dr Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Chairman of Masdar and COP28 President-Designate, said: "The world needs to commit to tripling global renewable energy capacity by 2030 and to double it again by 2040. In the 17 years since the UAE leadership established Masdar in 2006, the cost of a kilowatt hour of solar energy has plummeted to under 2 cents and we need to harness this pioneering spirit of innovation now more than ever. Masdar has already committed to growing its total capacity five-fold to 100GW by the end of the decade and this joint research project with IRENA will emphasize the vital role of renewable energy in limiting global warming when the world comes together at COP28".

Francesco La Camera, Director-General of IRENA added: "The transition to renewables provides a sustainable and affordable solution to many of the challenges we face today, and we have the technology to deploy at speed and scale. In 2022, a record 300 gigawatts (GW) of renewables were added and renewable power now accounts for 40% of total installed generation capacity globally. Despite this progress, the energy transition is off track. IRENA's World Energy Transitions Outlook indicates that the deployment of renewables must reach 1000 GW annually to keep the 1.5°C target alive."

The project will also highlight the challenges faced by different regions in meeting their renewable energy ambitions and provide recommendations for action, particularly in the context of COP28. The recent Petersberg Climate Dialogue in Berlin concluded with a clear consensus for cuts in global emissions and a global, binding target for the expansion of renewables.

Established in 2006, Masdar is the UAE's clean energy powerhouse, active in over 40 countries across the globe, and has invested in a portfolio of renewable energy projects with a combined capacity of around 20 gigawatts (GW).

For more information please visit: http://www.masdar.ae and connect: facebook.com/masdar.ae and twitter.com/masdar

About Masdar

Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar) is the UAE's clean energy champion and one of the largest companies of its kind in the world, advancing the development and deployment of renewable energy and green hydrogen technologies to address global sustainability challenges. Established in 2006, Masdar is today active in over 40 countries, helping them to achieve their clean energy objectives and advance sustainable development. Masdar is jointly owned by Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), Mubadala Investment Company (Mubadala), and Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA), and under this ownership the company is targeting a renewable energy portfolio capacity of at least 100 gigawatts (GW) by 2030 and an annual green hydrogen production capacity of up to 1 million tonnes by the same year.

This material is distributed by Daniel J. Edelman, Inc. on behalf of Masdar. Additional information is available at the Department of Justice, Washington, DC.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2075152/Masdar.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1973446/Masdar_Logo.jpg

Masdar Logo (PRNewsfoto/Daniel J Edelman Ltd) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Masdar