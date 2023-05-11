G-SHOCK INTRODUCES NEW WOMEN'S TRANSPARENT GOLD SERIES

Series gives a refreshing summer look in three new styles

DOVER, N.J., May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Casio America, Inc. introduces the latest G-SHOCK Women's Transparent Gold Series available in three styles – GMAS110SG-7A, GMAS120SG-7A, and GMDS5600SG-7. An update to the beloved Transparent Rose Gold Series, the new collection features shimmering gold dials designed with summer in mind and is the perfect accessory to compliment any outfit.

Transparent Gold Series (PRNewswire)

Designed with clear resin for the case and the band, the see-through look of the materials gives the watch a glossy look that exudes a sense of chic with a strikingly free feeling. The gold accent color of the dial is created through a vapor deposition process to give off a glittering radiance worthy of a stylish accessory. Whether keeping it casual running errands or out with friends, the Transparent Gold Series only amplifies your look and will be sure to catch the eye of many.

Made with comfort in mind and easy wear on a slimmer wrist, each style features a compact size while maintaining the same iconic G-SHOCK form as the original models. The GMAS110SG-7A and GMAS120SG-7A feature two different analog-digital faces to choose from, while the GMDS5600SG-7's digital face provides an even sportier look.

The new series also comes equipped with G-SHOCK technology including:

Shock Resistant structure

200 Meter water resistance

Magnetic Resistance (GMAS110SG & GMAS120SG)

2+ Year battery life

Auto LED Light (GMAS110SG & GMAS120SG)

LED Backlight (GMDS5600SG)

1/00s Stopwatch

1/1000s Stopwatch (GMAS110SG & GMAS120SG)

Countdown timer

Multi-Function Alarm (GMDS5600SG)

5 Daily alarms (GMAS110SG & GMAS120SG)

Full-auto calendar

12/24 Hr Time formats

The G-SHOCK Women's Transparent Gold GMAS110SG-7A and GMAS120SG-7A retail for $150 and the GMDS5600SG-7 retails for $110. The series is available for purchase now at select retailers, gshock.casio.com, and the G-SHOCK Soho store. For more information about the G-SHOCK brand, visit gshock.casio.com/us .

About G-SHOCK

CASIO's shock-resistant G-SHOCK watch is synonymous with toughness, born from the developer Mr. Ibe's dream of 'creating a watch that never breaks'. Over 200 handmade samples were created and tested to destruction until finally in 1983 the first, now iconic G-SHOCK hit the streets of Japan and began to establish itself as 'the toughest watch of all time'. Each watch encompasses the 7 elements; electric shock resistance, gravity resistance, low temperature resistance, vibration resistance, water resistance, shock resistance and toughness. The watch is packed with Casio innovations and technologies to prevent it from suffering direct shock; this includes internal components protected with urethane and suspended timekeeping modules inside the watch structure. Since its launch, G-SHOCK has continued to evolve, continuing to support on Mr. Ibe's mantra "never, never give up." gshock.casio.com/us

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit www.casio.com/us/

