Shoplazza Shares Latest E-commerce Trends at White Label Expo 2023 Master Class

LAS VEGAS, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shoplazza , a leading e-commerce platform, has made a significant impact at the White Label Expo 2023 with its highly successful Master Class on the latest trends in e-commerce. The event was held on the 3rd and 4th of May, 2023, at the South Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC) and was attended by a large number of e-commerce enthusiasts, entrepreneurs, and investors.

(PRNewswire)

The Shoplazza Master Class, which took place recently, was an event that brought together seasoned e-commerce experts from the Shoplazza team. They shared invaluable insights on the latest e-commerce trends, strategies, and best practices, ensuring participants stayed ahead of the curve. The attendees were given a deep dive into the world of e-commerce and learned about various crucial aspects of a successful business.

The event explored the art of omnichannel sales, focusing on social commerce and email marketing. Participants learned how to leverage these channels to reach their target audience effectively. The master class also covered product sourcing and development, crucial for continued eCommerce growth. Shoplazza introduced ChatGPT as a Personalized Shopping Assistant, showcasing how this innovative technology can enhance customer experience and loyalty in e-commerce. Attendees were given a demonstration of how ChatGPT can be integrated into their online stores to provide personalized assistance to shoppers.

"We are thrilled with the success of our Master Class and our presence at the White Label Expo," said Alyson Zhang, COO of Shoplazza. "Our team of seasoned e-commerce experts was honored to share our expertise with the e-commerce community, and we were pleased to see such a positive response from attendees. We look forward to continuing to support e-commerce businesses and entrepreneurs as they navigate the ever-changing landscape of online commerce."

In addition to the Master Class, Shoplazza had a strong presence at the White Label Expo, showcasing its e-commerce platform and connecting with attendees at its booth. The Shoplazza team was on hand to answer questions, provide product demos, and discuss the platform's benefits for e-commerce businesses of all sizes.

"Shoplazza's all-in-one eCommerce Platform, powered by advanced technology, is reliable, scalable, and adaptable to ensure a headless commerce experience for our merchants," said Simon Iong, head of Global Growth at Shoplazza. "We are proud of our partnerships with industry leaders like Meta and Google which enable us to serve our customers better and help them achieve global business success. Shoplazza values developers and is committed to leveraging the value of the global developers' ecosystem in creating an even better experience for our merchants."

About Shoplazza

Shoplazza, an award-winning Shopping Cart SaaS company, provides an all-in-one eCommerce Platform for anyone to start, market, and manage their online stores. The platform is powered by advanced technology, and reliable, scalable, and adaptable to ensure a headless commerce experience for our merchants. Shoplazza values developers and is committed to leveraging the value of the global developers ecosystem in helping merchants achieve global business success.

CONTACT:

Mia Wang

Corporate brand director

Wangxizi@shoplazza.com

Alireza Naraghi

Public Relations Specialist

alirezanaraghi@shoplazza.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Shoplazza