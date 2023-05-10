DREXI PARTNERS WITH LEVRX TECHNOLOGY TO EMPOWER MEMBERS TO FIND THE BEST PRESCRIPTION PRICES

PHOENIX, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Drexi, a cutting-edge pharmacy benefit manager, has announced a new partnership with Levrx Technology Inc, a digital health technology company that drives prescription efficiencies and maximizes savings. Powered by the digital Levrx platform, Drexi members will have the ability to seek out lowest prescription prices and make more informed decisions about their healthcare.

Put the member back in the driver's seat.

The Levrx platform equips Drexi members with access to information on the pharmacy that offers their specific prescription at the lowest cost, closest to them. Additionally, members can request a switch to lower cost medications or pharmacy locations with just a click. This partnership will allow Drexi to focus on cost savings for its members while navigating the complex pharmacy space and still provide significant savings back to its plans.

"Our goal was to put the member back in the driver's seat by providing them with a tool that tells them exactly where they can get their medications for the very best price in their market," said Anthony Masotto, EVP Pharmacy for Drexi. "Our partnership with Levrx provides real-time and reliable information to members so they can easily choose what's best for them."

With a mission to lower costs while ensuring members have access to necessary medications, the Drexi application is designed to streamline the prescription management process, enabling members to make informed decisions about their healthcare. Through real-time updates on prescription costs and benefit changes, members can easily choose the best option for their healthcare needs.

"Our technology gives patients and providers the information needed at the point-of-care to find the best Rx option," said Vikram Agrawal, President, and CEO of Levrx Technology. "Together, Drexi and Levrx help patients save money and improve the pharmacy experience," added Vikash Agrawal, Executive Chairman of Levrx Technology.

Drexi's mission is to provide self-funded plans true savings when it comes to their pharmacy spend. This partnership is a significant step towards achieving this goal, as it provides members with the tools they need to manage their prescriptions efficiently and effectively.

About Levrx Technology: Levrx is an innovative software company that uses technology to transform the healthcare experience, one prescription at a time. Levrx aligns providers, patients, pharmacies, and payers on one digital platform to simplify prescribing and ensure affordability. Learn more at www.levrx.com.

About Drexi: Drexi, a first-in-class, modern pharmacy benefit manager based in Phoenix, Arizona, was founded in 2013 to provide self-funded plans true savings when it comes to their pharmacy spend. With a mission to lower costs while ensuring members have access to necessary medications, Drexi has created a platform empowering members to be smarter consumers by driving competition to find the lowest net cost for their prescriptions which, generates both meaningful savings and optimal health outcomes. For more information on Drexi, visit www.drexi.com .

