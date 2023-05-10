DEEPX Hosts the Largest Showcase at the Embedded Vision Summit, Continues to Expand Global Footprint

DEEPX will hold the largest showcase for its global market debut at the 'Embedded Vision Summit', the largest technology event in the field of edge AI

The 'Embedded Vision Summit' to be held in Silicon Valley, USA from May 22nd to May 24th is the largest exhibition in the field of edge vision AI and is a big event where more than 80 of leading global system semiconductor companies participate

SEOUL, South Korea and SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Embedded Vision Summit is the world's premier conference for global technology companies that embed computer vision and AI into products. The 2023 Embedded Vision Summit will take place from May 22nd to 24th. This conference is the largest and only event in the world focused on commercial computer vision and vision AI, and global companies that develop vision-related products will participate. Many global companies will participate in this conference with their developed vision-related products.

At this conference, DEEPX will demonstrate in real-time its four AI chip solutions and edge AI technologies developed with its customers. DEEPX will show demos that include driving robot and facial recognition algorithms developed with Hyundai Robotics Lab, high-performance camera modules developed with Jahwa Electronics, and smart factory solutions developed in collaboration with POSCO DX. DEEPX has also prepared a tutorial on supporting cutting-edge algorithms, exceeding the limits of theoretical AI accuracy, and running DXNNTM software.

The conference will host many globally renowned system semiconductor companies such as Qualcomm, ARM, Synopsys, Cadence, NXP, Renesas, and ST Microeletronics. It will provide opportunities to compare the technologies of global companies, including global start-ups of edge AI processors. DEEPX will be joining as the premium exhibitor with the largest showcases right at the entrance of the exhibition hall.

Starting with the Embedded Vision Summit in May, DEEPX plans to promote its world-class NPU-based semiconductor products by taking part in various events, including Computex Taipei in June, the Design Automation Conference (DAC) in the United States in July, IFA Berlin in Europe in September, Super Computing 23 in the United States in November, and CES in January of next year. The company aims to tap into the global market by directly exploring the North American and European markets and promoting AI semiconductor products recognized in the globally.

CEO Lokwon Kim said, "Leaving Silicon Valley six years ago, I founded DEEPX to have fundamental AI semiconductor technology developed in my country and have been successful in developing AI semiconductor products that can be recognized in the global market. Returning to Silicon Valley, the center of the high-tech business, to debut in the global market, it is very exciting to participate on the largest scale to show DEEPX's world's best technological competitiveness at the 'Embedded Vision Summit,' the biggest event in which edge AI semiconductor companies from around the world participate.

In addition, Lokwon Kim said, "Ultimately, DEEPX aims to become a global company with a strong business expansion strategy based on the world's best technology in the global market. We will do our best to show our unique technology that we have been developing and commercializing for a long time."

Jeff Bier, the founder of Edge AI and Vision Alliance (EVA), the host of the Embedded Vision Summit, said, "At last year's Embedded Vision Summit, DEEPX had a small presence with an FPGA prototype, as they had not yet fabricated their first chip. Their FPGA-based demo was impressive, and we were excited to see what they could do. We were struck by their ambitious strategy to target the entire edge AI market by simultaneously developing four semiconductor products, and we were excited to give DEEPX the opportunity to make its global debut alongside the world's leading semiconductor companies at the Embedded Vision Summit, the largest showcase for edge AI semiconductors."

* DEEPX Booth Location

Exhibition: The Embedded Vision Summit

Date: May 22th to May 24th

Location: Santa Clara Convention Center

Booth: 103

