Princess Cruises to Homeport Caribbean Princess in Port Canaveral Starting Late November 2024

Iconic "Love Boat" Cruise Line Now Serving Central Florida with Voyages to the Eastern and Western Caribbean

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time ever, Princess Cruises will homeport in Central Florida. The iconic "Love Boat" brand will re-position its Caribbean Princess ship in late November 2024 to sail eastern and western Caribbean itineraries out of Port Canaveral for its winter season.

Starting November 27, 2024, the 3,140-passenger ship will sail four to 14-day cruises out of Port Canaveral. Itinerary highlights include:

One departure of a 4-day Turks & Caicos Getaway over Thanksgiving holiday

Five departures of our 8-day Eastern Caribbean with St. Thomas sailing to St. Thomas, St. Maarten , San Juan and Grand Turk

Five departures of our 8-day Western Caribbean with Mexico sailing to Cozumel , Costa Maya, Belize City and Roatan (Mahogany Bay)

Nine departures of our 6-day Eastern Caribbean with Turks & Caicos including Nassau , Grand Turk and either Amber Cove or San Juan

Combine any of the 8-day and 6-day itineraries for a 14-day vacation

Princess takes pride in being considered the #1 Large Ship Cruise Line by USA Today due to world-class dining and Broadway-inspired entertainment, all delivered with amazing service and at an exceptional value. Caribbean Princess cruises from Port Canaveral go on sale May 24.

"The combination of a vibrant Central Florida community, exceptional flight options into Orlando International Airport and great pre-cruise and post-cruise experience options makes Port Canaveral an easy choice," said John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises. "Princess is unique in its ability to deliver incredible cruise ship amenities typical of the largest ships in the world, while delivering personalized service found on the industry's smallest ships."

The exclusive Princess Medallion powers a personalized, customized and simplified experience for each and every guest. The connected guest experience maximizes guests' vacation time by delivering a host of onboard conveniences including contactless payment for anything on board as well as in select shops and restaurants in ports; expedited embarkation; keyless stateroom entry; muster anywhere; friends and family locator; and ordering food, drinks, retail items or requesting service from their smart phone or stateroom TV and having their order delivered directly to them…even if they are moving.

Establishing Port Canaveral as a homeport is part of the expansion of Princess Cruises' North America presence to offer exciting new voyage options that guests can conveniently access from major drive markets like Central Florida.

"Our collaboration with Princess Cruises marks an exciting milestone for us," stated Capt. John Murray, Port CEO. "The fleet of ships homeported at Port Canaveral continues to grow with next year's arrival of Caribbean Princess. We're looking forward to providing a high-quality experience for our new cruise partners and their cruise guests."

Caribbean Princess features 1,571 staterooms and a total capacity of 3,140 guests and 1,200 crew. It has 19 decks, including 15 passenger decks, and encompasses 112,894 gross tons. It launched in 2004.

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-PRINCESS (1-800-774-6237) or by visiting the company's website at www.princess.com.

About Princess Cruises

Princess Cruises is The Love Boat, the world's most iconic cruise brand that delivers dream vacations to millions of guests every year in the most sought-after destinations on the largest ships that offer elite service personalization and simplicity customary of small, yacht-class ships. Well-appointed staterooms, world class dining, grand performances, award-winning casinos and entertainment, luxurious spas, imaginative experiences and boundless activities blend with exclusive Princess MedallionClass service to create meaningful connections and unforgettable moments in the most incredible settings in the world - the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica, and World Cruises. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE:CCL; NYSE:CUK).

