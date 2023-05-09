LEYBOLD CELEBRATES GRAND OPENING OF NEW LEYBOLD U TRAINING FACILITY

EXPORT, Pa., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leybold, a leading manufacturer of vacuum technology solutions, has announced the opening of its new training facility designed for Leybold U, the company's comprehensive vacuum training program.

"We are thrilled to announce the opening of our new training facility for Leybold U," says Russell Bateman, Service Sales Development Manager. "Our new training space will provide our students with an ideal learning environment, adding more value to the training experience."

Construction on the new training facility, which is located at Leybold's North America office in Export, PA, started in December. Walls were stripped to the studs and completely rebuilt, along with new flooring, furniture, and fixtures. The new training facility will comfortably accommodate 20+ students.

Leybold U is a comprehensive training program that provides professionals with the fundamentals of vacuum science and demonstrates how Leybold's vacuum pumps play an important role in industrial and scientific applications. The three-day course combines classroom instruction with lab experiments and hands-on learning. Participants will also learn principles about our entire vacuum pump lineup, including tips, tricks, and maintenance on all Leybold equipment. Our students learn from the experts themselves, while attaining a certificate of completion.

For more information about Leybold's training programs or to schedule a training session, please visit the Leybold website or contact Russell Bateman, Service Sales Development Manager.

Contact Marina Misitano, (724) 708-7710

marina.misitano@leybold.com

