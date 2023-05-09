GreenPower EV Star Cab & Chassis Awarded "2023 Green Car Product of Excellence™" by Green Car Journal

LOS ANGELES, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ: GP) (TSXV: GPV) ("GreenPower"), a leading manufacturer and distributor of purpose-built, all-electric, zero-emission medium and heavy-duty vehicles serving the cargo and delivery market, shuttle and transit space and school bus sector, today announced that its EV Star Cab & Chassis has been awarded the "2023 Green Car Product of ExcellenceTM" by Green Car Journal.

GreenPower’s EV Star Cab & Chassis. (PRNewswire)

"GreenPower is honored to have Green Car Journal recognize the superior quality and versatility of our EV Star Cab & Chassis," said GreenPower CEO Fraser Atkinson . "Having our own cab and chassis not only provides a foundation for GreenPower's products, but also offers us the opportunity for sales to other OEMs for their product lines. This approach gives us a unique position in the medium and heavy-duty EV market."

In announcing the EV Star Cab & Chassis as a winner of the "2023 Green Car Product of ExcellenceTM", Green Car Journal said the award honors commercial vehicles that feature greater environmental performance through higher efficiency, the integration of advanced technology and electronics, and innovative powertrains that achieve decarbonization goals with low or no carbon emissions.

The all-electric, purpose-built, zero-emission EV Star Cab & Chassis is the basis of GreenPower's product line. It serves as the foundation for the EV Star, the EV Star +, the EV Star Cargo, the EV Star Cargo +, the AV Star, the EV Star Refrigerated Truck, the EV Star Utility Truck and the award-winning Nano BEAST Type A school bus. The EV Star Cab & Chassis platform has a battery pack of 118 kWh, a range of up to 150 miles and will charge up to 19.2 kW on a standard Level 2 J1772 protocol or 60 kW using a DC fast charge.

About GreenPower Motor Company Inc.

GreenPower designs, builds and distributes a full suite of high-floor and low-floor all-electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo van and a cab and chassis. GreenPower employs a clean-sheet design to manufacture all-electric vehicles that are purpose built to be battery powered with zero emissions while integrating global suppliers for key components. This OEM platform allows GreenPower to meet the specifications of various operators while providing standard parts for ease of maintenance and accessibility for warranty requirements. GreenPower was founded in Vancouver, Canada with primary operational facilities in southern California. Listed on the Toronto exchange since November 2015, GreenPower completed its U.S. IPO and NASDAQ listing in August 2020. For further information go to www.greenpowermotor.com

