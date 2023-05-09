Gold Kidney Health Plan welcomes Gregg Kunemund as Chief Operating Officer for Arizona and Florida

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gold Kidney Health Plan is a Medicare Advantage Plan offering Medicare Advantage products for beneficiaries with Chronic Special Needs, announced the appointment of Gregg Kunemund as its new Chief Operating Officer.

As Chief Operating Officer, Gregg will assume responsibility for leading all of Gold Kidney's activities including sales, operations, stars, network including VBC contracting and Medicare products. He will report to the Chief Executive Officer Dave Firdaus and act as a strategic partner to the Board of Directors and private equity sponsor to support the company's growth objectives. Gregg will serve as a key member of the senior management team and will be a leader in driving growth and transformation for the company.

Prior to joining Gold Kidney, Gregg was the Health Plan CEO of United Healthcare Medicare/Medicaid Health Plan for 14 years. Gregg oversaw 5 States (AL/AK/GA/MS/TN) serving over 766,000 members. He oversaw a total revenue of $7.2 Billion with 81% of his members in 4+ STAR rated plans. As the Market Executive accountable for achieving profit and loss targets, sales, network development including ACO partnerships, market expansions, Medicare and Medicaid product designs and operations oversight for the Medicare Advantage, Group Retiree, Dual Eligible, Chronic, Part D and Medicare Supplement portfolio of products. His states had an average growth of 14.2% per year & all his markets held the #1 in Medicare Advantage market share.

"Gregg brings a wealth of business acumen and leadership to this role at a critical time for Gold Kidney," said Chief Executive Officer Dave Firdaus. Most notably, his significant experience gives us a great advantage in maximizing our growth potential as we take the company to the next level. I am pleased to welcome him to the team."

"I am thrilled to join Gold Kidney, there are many exciting developments ahead and I look forward to being a valuable partner to the leadership team as we look to meet our ambitious strategic goals," said Gregg Kunemund.

About Gold Kidney:

Gold Kidney Health Plan is a Medicare Advantage Plan offering Medicare Advantage products for beneficiaries with Chronic Special Needs. Gold Kidney currently holds an insurance license in Arizona and a Medicare contract from CMS (Center for Medicare Medicaid Services). Gold Kidney's patient-centric care approach integrates payor, provider, and care management technology to effectively improve patient outcomes and quality. At Gold Kidney, the patient's well-being is our number one focus and priority. To learn more, visit www.goldkidney.com.

Press or Provider Contact: Sandra.Howe@goldkidney.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Gold Kidney Health Plan