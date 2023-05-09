Flare Therapeutics Named to Inc. Magazine's Annual List of Best Workplaces for 2023

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Flare Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company targeting transcription factors to discover precision medicines for cancer and other diseases, has been named to Inc. magazine's annual Best Workplaces list. The list is a result of a comprehensive measurement of American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company culture, whether operating in a physical or virtual facility.

The Inc. Best Workplaces recognizes the companies that foster a unique culture that thrives in the face of adversity, fosters employee growth and advancement at all levels, and redefines the workplace and continues to enrich it.

"We are honored to be included in Inc. Magazine's Annual List of Best Workplaces for 2023. At Flare, we believe that our exceptional culture is a direct reflection of our people. By prioritizing the well-being and success of our team members, we create a positive and collaborative work environment where innovation and excellence thrive," said Amit Rakhit, M.D., M.B.A., Chief Executive Officer of Flare Therapeutics. "The team's passion, creativity, and dedication shape the way we work, interact, and achieve our goals and makes us excited to come to work every day. We are immensely appreciative for all our employees who have contributed to the success and culture of the company, and we look forward to advancing our business and delivering on our mission to deliver cutting-edge medicines for patients."

After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected almost 600 honorees this year. Each company that was nominated took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. The organization's benefits were also audited to determine overall score and ranking.

"Being named to Best Workplaces is an honor that only a small fraction of companies have been able to claim," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "Proving to the world that you're a magnet for talent and have a culture that keeps teams engaged, productive, and proud to come to work is a truly remarkable achievement."

About Flare Therapeutics Inc.

Flare Therapeutics is a biotechnology company changing the paradigm in drugging transcription factors with an initial focus in precision oncology. Flare's proprietary engine is founded on the identification of novel druggable pockets, or 'switch sites', within transcription factor complexes that solve for where to drug and how to tune gene expression to discover small molecule precision medicines for cancer and other diseases. The team has rapidly advanced an emerging pipeline of assets and plans to advance its lead precision oncology program, FX-909, a small molecule inhibitor targeting PPARG into the clinic in 2023 in individuals with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer. For more information, please visit www.flaretx.com.

