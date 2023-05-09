Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company Celebrates Five Years of Making An Impact Program

National life insurance carrier recognizes helping more than 600 non-profits in five years

CANTON, Mass., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company, a national provider of insurance solutions for individuals and at the workplace, announced today the fifth anniversary of its corporate citizenship program, Making An Impact. The program was formalized in 2018 to further support the provider's volunteer efforts and partnerships with local and industry organizations across the country, including in Massachusetts and Nebraska, where the company has its corporate offices. During these five years, Boston Mutual Life has donated $1.25 million to over 600 non-profit organizations through Making An Impact.

"We are proud to offer our support to charitable organizations that are working to make a difference in their communities," said Paul A. Quaranto, Jr., Chairman, CEO and President at Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company. "Our Making An Impact program was designed to expand our opportunities to pay it forward by supporting the many non-profits and causes where we all live and work. We look forward to continuing to invest in our communities for many years to come."

Through Making An Impact, Boston Mutual Life and its employees contribute to a range of organizations and causes through a variety of ways, including food and goods donation drives for deployed military members, food banks, and other community groups that provide support to communities and families in need, as well as through volunteer participation and monetary contributions. In addition, sales representatives in the company's Distribution and Business Development Strategic Business Center coordinate with producer partners to align on opportunities to support worthy non-profits in their territories.

In 2022, Boston Mutual Life supported 131 non-profit organizations across 21 states - including 106 based in Massachusetts and 8 in Nebraska, where the company's corporate offices are located. The company also matched over $6,000 to 50 different non-profits through its employee matching gift program. Compared to 2021, Boston Mutual Life saw a 17% increase in employee participation as well as an increase in in-kind giving. As a result of its charitable efforts throughout

Massachusetts, Boston Mutual Life has been named a top charitable contributor by the Boston Business Journal for four consecutive years beginning in 2019.

While the company previously was actively engaged in the community, the formalization of its efforts under the Making An Impact program with its launch in 2018 enabled a deeper engagement. With a focus on community and family, education, and the environment, the company's charitable giving goes far beyond traditional philanthropic efforts. Each year, the program identifies new ways to give back and pave the way for future opportunities so the company can further support its neighbors and those in need.

