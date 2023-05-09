Balega Celebrates 20 Years

DURHAM, N.C., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Balega, a leading performance sock brand in the run specialty market, is proud to celebrate its 20-year anniversary.

Since its establishment in 2003, Balega has been committed to producing world-class running socks that deliver exceptional fit, feel, and durability. The brand is widely recognized not only for its superior products, but also for its purpose-driven work to make positive impacts in communities around the world. As the Balega team looks to the future of the brand, they are excited about what is next, including becoming Climate Neutral Certified, growing the team, and expanding their market reach.

To further strengthen Balega's market position, Implus has invested substantial resources in the brand to nearly double the business while simultaneously prioritizing sustainable practices. Through innovative waste-reduction activities in packaging design and smarter sustainable material choices in products, Balega is committed to becoming Climate Neutral Certified. This includes measuring their climate impact, setting further reduction targets, and purchasing offsets to address the remaining carbon emissions of the Balega brand. The brand is currently pending final verification and hopes to be Climate Neutral Certified starting July 31, 2023.

"We are thrilled to be celebrating our 20-year anniversary, and we are incredibly grateful for our loyal customers who have supported us over the years," said Ryan Cruthirds, Chief Global Category & Brand Development Officer. "With origins in South Africa, Balega has always been inspired by the Ubuntu philosophy and its values of community and humanity toward others. We are making intentional steps to grow the brand while being committed to becoming Climate Neutral Certified so we can continue our contributions to the world."

Alongside their sustainability efforts, Balega is growing and diversifying their field teams, marketing, and product teams to provide greater support for their run specialty retail partners. They are expanding retail staff training by delivering robust in-store experiences and increasing educational opportunities. Followers of the brand can also look forward to a full-scale national marketing campaign launching Summer 2023.

As Balega looks ahead to the next 20 years, the values that were instilled since its inception in a small South African town remain true: Balega is a world-class running sock that is deeply rooted in humanity, emphasizing running, community, and giving back. The brand will continue its efforts to make the most comfortable, technologically advanced, and responsible sock in the market.

