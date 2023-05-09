Astrya Global Medical Staffing Awarded Contract by California Mental Health Services Authority for Behavioral Health Staffing

CalMHSA and Astrya Global Partner to Address Critical Mental Health Staffing Shortage

SAN DIEGO, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Astrya Global Medical Staffing is proud to announce that it has been awarded the recruitment agency contract for behavioral health staffing needs in California by the California Mental Health Services Authority (CalMHSA).

Astrya Global awarded CA behavioral health staffing contract by the California Mental Health Services Authority

CalMHSA is a Joint Powers of Authority formed in 2009 by counties throughout the state to work on collaborative, multi-county projects that improve behavioral health care for all Californians. Through this project, Astrya Global will assist CalMHSA with its goal of ensuring mental health care facilities and providers in all 58 California counties have adequate staffing to meet the needs of those they serve, including nurses (e.g., RN, LPN, LVN), psychologists, psychiatrists, and licensed clinical social workers.

"We are honored to have been selected by the California Mental Health Services Authority as the preferred recruitment agency for behavioral health staffing needs in the state," said Joseph Ventura, President of Astrya Global. "At Astrya Global, we have a strong commitment to improving access to quality care for those in need, and this contract reinforces our dedication to supporting the behavioral health community in California."

About Astrya Global Medical Staffing

Astrya Global Medical Staffing, founded in 2014, is a San Diego-based agency committed to providing quality health care nationwide by offering a comprehensive range of medical staffing solutions. Certified by The Joint Commission and members of the National Association of Locum Tenens Organization, Astrya Global empowers health care professionals by connecting them with tailored opportunities that align with their lifestyles and career aspirations while providing personalized support throughout the job search and career development process. Astrya Global specializes in locum tenens, travel nursing, and allied healthcare placements, particularly in mental and behavioral health settings. For more information, visit: www.astryaglobal.com .

About The California Mental Health Services Authority

The California Mental Health Services Authority was formed in 2009 with the mission of improving access to mental health services in California. By pooling resources, forging partnerships, and leveraging technical expertise on behalf of counties, CalMHSA develops strategies and programs with an eye toward transforming community mental health; creates cross-county innovations; and is dedicated to addressing equity to better meet the needs of the state's most vulnerable populations. Whether through workforce solutions, quality improvement and data outcomes, prevention and early intervention, administration and finance, innovation, or health information technology, CalMHSA supports county behavioral health departments in the vital clinical care they are called on to deliver — helping to ensure access to the behavioral health care all Californians deserve. For more information, visit www.calmhsa.org .

